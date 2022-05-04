WATCH: Graphic footage as amateur MMA fighter's shoulder rips out of its socket after refusing to tap out

On Friday, April 29, MMA fans at Cage Wars 52 at the Rivers Casino in Schenectady, New York, witnessed a terrible injury.

Amateur MMA fighter Cole Farsaci suffered a ghastly arm injury in the first round of his match. After a few seconds of working each other on the mat, Farsaci's opponent, Jahliel Palmer, gained the upper hand and began to bend his arm backward. Determined but clearly in pain as he spat out his mouth guard, Farsaci continued to squirm. The clock kept going, and eventually, Palmer was able to fold Farsaci's arm in half, forcing it from his shoulder socket.

Perhaps the adrenaline of the cage match prevented Farsaci from realizing what potential damage could be caused to his arm and shoulder. The audience was astounded and became riled up when the shoulder popped out. Meanwhile, the commentary team noted the dangers of combat sports.

As provided by The Sun, here is what the commentators had to say about Farsaci's decision not to tap:

“We don’t want to see that."

“He just ripped the shoulder out of the socket. We need a doctor in here pretty quick."

“Wow, we don’t ever like to see that happen. Oh my goodness. This is a violent sport, this is a dangerous sport.”

WARNING GRAPHIC: Below is a video of the moment Farsaci's shoulder was pulled out of the socket:

Jahliel Palmer defeats Cole Farsaci via technical submission WARNING GRAPHIC Jahliel Palmer defeats Cole Farsaci via technical submission https://t.co/sePXk3Cfcl

Farsaci out, Palmer motivated for next MMA bout

Farsaci has gone off the radar since his debut fight for Cage Wars ended badly. Palmer, however, is hyped for his next match. After the bout, he left his opponent writhing in pain and screamed a war cry when the ref finally decided to stop the fight. The victory was significant for Palmer after losing against David Galli via a rear-naked choke on his debut with the promotion last September.

After his big win, Palmer tweeted his reaction:

“First amateur MMA win! I’m extremely thankful to every one of my teammates, friends and family. Another thank you to Cage Wars for providing such an amazing platform and organization from top to bottom for fighters and fans of the sport. Can’t wait to get back at it with my dogs.”

