Colombian hotshot Jordan Estupinan admits there’s still a lot of room left for improvement after his ONE Fight Night 31 win

By Charlene Nepomuceno
Modified May 06, 2025 14:19 GMT
Jordan Estupinan walked away with the win at ONE Fight Night 31, but he knows it wasn’t his cleanest showing. The Colombian striker pulled through in a gritty performance at Lumpinee Boxing Stadium, but post-fight, he was the first to acknowledge that travel, prep time, and jet lag all added up and likely showed.

He said:

"I need one or two months to prepare cardio, train properly, make weight, hydration, and usually when we fight, we come to Thailand earlier...This time, we've been here for only three days, so the jet lag, two days traveling all the way here. So, all that you have to take into account, hence the performance today."
With the win, Jordan Estupinan's record went up to 2-0 in ONE Championship. With his twin Johan already further along in the game, Jordan has got ground to cover, but he's showing that he's well on his way.

Watch the post-fight behind-the-scenes coverage below:

“I'm just happy that I didn't disappoint” - Jordan Estupinan proud to banner the Colombian flag after big win at ONE Fight Night 31

Getting the win is one thing, but doing it while carrying the weight of national pride was something else entirely. Following his ONE Fight Night 31 victory, Jordan Estupinan made sure to acknowledge the people who supported him along the way.

He ssaid:

"I'm just happy that I didn't disappoint...thank you for all the people praying for me. I read all the messages. Come on, Colombia. Here I am guys."

However, he went on to add:

"I'm going to be working with my coach on this because I know I could have done better. So, next time, expect better."

Watch Jordan Estupinan in action at ONE Fight Night 31, available via replay on Prime Video with an active subscription in North America.

