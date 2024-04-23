Combat sports fans are hyped up for this hypothetical 'Physical 100' ONE Championship Edition

Hit reality television series 'Physical 100' on streaming platform Netflix is a show watched by millions of people around the world, and ONE Championship recently asked fans on social media which ONE athlete they think could do well in the contest.

The responses were interesting to say the least.

'Physical 100' brings together 100 contestants who square off in a series of physically demanding and daunting challenges and minigames. Winners advance to the next round and losers are eliminated until only one man or woman is left standing.

In a recent post on Instagram, ONE Championship led fans to ponder.

User @toomuckinfutch wrote:

"Might Mouse is the only correct answer."

User @tomzino99 suggested two likely candidates:

"There's no striking in Physical 100, it's all tested on smart strategy and physical endurance. I'd say most likely DJ or Mikey, maybe."

User @danielpitlock said:

"I assume Tawanchai wins everything he does."

User @zimmyboiii gave a few options:

"DJ, Rodtang, Tawanchai, Mikey, or Malykhin."

User @lowkickspamfan made an interesting pick:

"Ham Seo Hee. Her cardio and conditioning is amazing. She should have been on Season 2."

Needless to say, there is quite a number of physical specimens on the ONE Championship roster, many of whom would do very well in a potential 'Physical 100: ONE Championship Edition'.

Yoshihiro 'Sexyama' Akiyama competed in 'Physical 100' Season 1

It's a little known fact that Yoshihiro 'Sexyama' Akiyama competed in the first season of 'Physical 100'. Akiyama is a ONE Championship fighter and Japanese mixed martial arts legend.

Akiyama, who also goes by the Korean name Choo Sung-Hoon, was eliminated in Game 5 of the series, just before the final quest which detemined the winner.

Season 2 of 'Physical 100' recently concluded, with Crossfitter Amotti taking home the overall victory.

Check out highlights of Yoshihiro Akiyama's time on the first season of 'Physical 100' here: