Combate Americas reportedly interested in signing Yoel Romero after UFC release for 'Superfight' with Tito Ortiz

Yoel Romero's next big step has been highly-anticipated by UFC and MMA fans in general. It came as a surprise when the UFC cut Yoel Romero, with President Dana White stating that his age, alongside the fact that he lost four of his last five fights, meant that the management had to make a "tough decision".

With Bellator and PFL seemingly not interested in signing the Cuban star Yoel Romero, two promotions have emerged stating clear interest in the former UFC title challenger - Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship, and now Combate Americas.

Middle Easy reached out to Combate Americas to ask about possible interest in fighting Yoel Romero. They responded, stating that while they normally sign younger fighters, they would make an exception. They want Yoel Romero to have a Light Heavyweight 'Superfight' against MMA legend Tito Ortiz:

BREAKING: Combate Americas (@combateamericas) interested in Yoel Romero. (@YoelRomeroMMA)



Interested in making a super fight vs Tito Ortiz (@titoortiz)

“Combate Americas typically signs newer fighters. However, (Combate) would be interested in exploring a potential Superfight between Yoel (Romero) and Tito Ortiz. (Combate) heard Yoel was considering moving up to 205 so, if he is, this is a fight (we) would be interested in looking into,” said Combates to Middle Easy.

Is Yoel Romero too dangerous a fight for Tito Ortiz?

Combate Americas wouldn't be a bad destination for Yoel Romero. However, even though he lost four of his last five fights, one would have to question whether he would be too much for Tito Ortiz - a veteran far past his prime.

Yoel Romero's recent record doesn't justify how skilled he really is. At 43, he faced Middleweight's most elite stars in Robert Whittaker, Paulo Costa, and Israel Adesanya.

While the last fight against Israel Adesanya was considered a bad one, he put on Fight of the Night performances against Robert Whittaker (twice) and Paulo Costa (once). It's easy to assume that Yoel Romero is slipping because of the losing streak, but given that he faced much younger talent in their prime, it doesn't necessarily reflect on his actual skill level. It will be interesting to see how a fight between Yoel Romero and Tito Ortiz would work.