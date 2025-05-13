“Come back to the gym and just work on it” - Prajanchai encourages Tawanchai to keep his head up after loss to Masaaki Noiri

Even when fans and fighters alike predicted that his ONE 172 match against Masaaki Noiri would be a sure win, Tawanchai PK Saenchai was careful not to get complacent. But sometimes, even when you’re prepared, things don’t go your way.

After the surprising third-round stoppage loss in front of a Japanese crowd, Tawanchai has understandably kept a relatively low profile. Still, those close to him have stepped in to offer support, including fellow Thai star and teammate Prajanchai PK Saenchai.

Speaking with Sportskeeda MMA in an exclusive interview, the ONE two-sport strawweight king spoke about bouncing back from your mistakes after a hard loss:

"So you know, whatever you could learn, whatever mistake you made, we come back to the gym and we just work on it. It's just totally okay."

"If you lose today, it doesn't mean you will lose forever" - Prajanchai offers wisdom to close pal Tawanchai after ONE 172 setback

Prajanchai and Tawanchai both represent PK Saenchai Muaythaigym, and while they compete in different divisions, they’ve trained under the same roof and built a bond over time. So when Tawanchai needed someone to lean on, Prajanchai shared some words of wisdom:

"For Tawanchai, I know that he overthinks a lot, and before he has experienced a lot of, like, drama, things on the internet. So I try to just support him. Just try to talk about positive things. I told him that it's okay that he lost, and it's okay.

As for the wave of criticism that came after the loss, Prajanchai says not to mind them at all:

"If you lose today, it doesn't mean you will lose forever...It's very important for you not to care about people who hate you and just scold you without any sense."

