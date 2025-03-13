Comedian Andrew Schulz lauds "benevolent king" Joe Rogan for helping fellow comics and podcasters: "The amount of people he just made millionaires"

Andrew Schulz recently praised Joe Rogan for his impact in helping fellow comedians and podcasters to expand their reach. The longtime UFC commentator is widely regarded as one of the most influential figures today, with his acclaimed show, The Joe Rogan Experience, ranking among the most renowned podcasts worldwide.

Rogan has also frequently been recognized for providing a platform for up-and-coming comedians through his Austin-based comedy club, Comedy Mothership.

During a recent appearance on NFL legend Shannon Sharpe's Club Shay Shay, Schulz was asked what makes Rogan so widely respected. The 41-year-old comedian responded that Rogan’s humility sets him apart—despite his immense influence, he never flaunts his power but instead uses it to uplift others in the community:

"He's the benevolent king. Most people who have the disposition that allows them to become powerful are not good. It's very rare you get a person that wants power and wants to help. Usually, people who want power have, like, a psychosis—they have an issue, and they're like crazy people, like every tyrant of any country."

He added:

"Most of them are not benevolent. And he's a person who, I don't think, ever was like, 'I'm going to be the most influential, I'm going to be whatever.' But throughout the entire time, he has looked out for other people. Like, the amount of people he's just made millionaires, the amount of people he's made thousandaires—it's just unbelievable."

Check out Andrew Schulz's comments below (1:22:48):

Woody Harrelson credits Joe Rogan's podcast for amplifying impactful voices

Joe Rogan regularly features experts from a wide range of fields on his podcast, including combat sports athletes, politicians, political analysts, and scientists. He engages them in thought-provoking conversations, exploring their areas of expertise with curiosity.

During his appearance on Rogan's show last month, American actor Woody Harrelson expressed his admiration for the podcaster's ability to feature guests with diverse perspectives, particularly those whose voices carry the most weight with listeners:

"I'm a fan of yours too, I really am. I love the things you've done that just flipped everything on its head. You know, the people you've interviewed, that you got people genuinely up in arms. Like, you're not afraid—you're a fearless warrior—and I just appreciate what you get [out of] allowing a voice to people other people would be like, 'You're wrong just to interview that person.'"

Check out Woody Harrelson's comments below (8:23):

