"Community is everything" - Aung La N Sang says support system to balance family and professional life really vital to success

Former ONE middleweight and light heavyweight world MMA champion Aung La N Sang is a full-time father and husband who understands the importance of a strong support system. As he gears up for his next big fight at ONE 171: Qatar, 'The Burmese Python' hasn't forgotten to look back at the people standing behind him.

In an interview with Combat Sports Today, Aung La N Sang opened up about the importance of having a strong community around his family:

"A full-time parent, man, I got four kids. I think four is it. I have three boys and a girl. It's cool. My wife is very supportive. My wife's very good. She's super supportive with the kids and I have my mother-in-law who lives with us too, so that helps out too. It's good to have a community, you know? Community is everything."

Watch the full interview below:

"Everything's on point" - Aung La N Sang says things have been going smoothly in his camp heading into ONE 171: Qatar

With his home life in balance, Aung La N Sang has been able to pour his full attention to preparing for his rematch against Turkish powerhouse and former tormentor Shamil Erdogan.

'The Burmese Python' admits that Erdogan was one of the toughest guys he's faced in his career. However, Aung La N Sang is coming in fully prepared this time. Speaking with Combat Sports Today ahead of his fight, here's what he had to say about his preparations:

"Pretty good. Everything's on point. Weight's on point. Everything's good. We are where we need to be."

Aung La N Sang's first encounter with Shamil Erdogan at ONE 168: Denver unfortunately ended in a second-round stoppage, earning him his first TKO loss in the promotion.

Tickets for ONE 171 are available at Q-tickets, but the event will be streamed live on watch.onefc.com for fans in other parts of the world.

