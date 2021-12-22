Jorge Masvidal vs. Jake Paul net worth comparison

Jake Paul has been trying to book a fight with Jorge Masvidal since beating Tyron Woodley, but the astounding demands of the latter make the fight highly unlikely. Since the two have been going back and forth with their offers, why not take a look at how they fare against each other when it comes to their respective net worth

Jorge Masvidal has been competing in MMA for more than a decade, however, he still ranks nowhere when it comes to making the most money. 'Gamebred' has had his ups and downs in the promotion for the longest time. But things turned around for 'Gamebred' ever since 2019 after he managed to get back on the winning track by defeating the likes of Darren Till, Ben Askren and Nate Diaz.

As of 2021, Jorge Masvidal has a net worth of around $6 million. His biggest payday came in his rematch against Kamaru Usman at UFC 261 where he bagged roughly $800,000. On the other hand, Jake Paul is already amongst the highest paid boxers in the world because of the massive audience that he brings along with him.

Jake Paul's net worth is estimated to be around $30 million, thanks to his massive social media empire and recent boxing endeavors. 'The Problem Child' was guaranteed a purse of $2 million plus pay-per-view shares for his first fight against Tyron Woodley. Although the purse of his rematch against 'The Chosen One' has not been revealed as of yet, it is safe to say that Paul would've earned at least the amount he took home the first time around.

After an emphatic victory over Tyron Wodley this past weekend, 'The Problem Child' is now pushing for a fight against Jorge Masvidal. While the fight still seems far off, 'Gamebred' has claimed that a significant rise in the paycheck could make him change his mind.

How much does Jorge Masvidal want for a boxing match with Jake Paul?

Jake Paul recently went on his brother Logan Paul's podcast Impaulsive and offered Jorge Masvidal $5 million guaranteed plus pay-per-view shares. However, 'Gamebred' isn't too keen on taking almost five times the money he has ever been offered and made his demands clear over Twitter. While replying to Michael Benson over Twitter, Masvidal said:

"Make that 20 guaranteed plus Ppv and I'm sure the ufc will be okay with it as long as I break them off their fee and I'll gladly break your face."

Take a look at Jorge Masvidal's tweet below:

Jorge Masvidal UFC @GamebredFighter

According to Jorge Masvidal, the UFC brass won't let him fight Jake Paul for $5 million. However, he suggested that if there was $20 million on the table, they might just change their minds. It will be interesting to see whether Paul and Masvidal can come to an agreement.

