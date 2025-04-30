Conor Benn reacts as Oleksandr Usyk disputes judges' decision in Chris Eubank Jr.'s victory

Conor Benn competed in the biggest fight of his life against Chris Eubank Jr. this Saturday in the Tottenham Hotspur stadium. The animosity between the two fighters, the story, and the background made the fight special. Eubank Jr. ended up getting the nod on all three judges' scorecards, winning eight rounds to four.

According to Benn, he believed he won the fight, and boxing heavyweight champion Oleksandr Usyk also thought the same. This fight was the biggest in British boxing in recent times because Eubank Jr. also had his father, Eubank, alongside him in the ring, who fought Nigel Benn, Conor's father, twice in the 90s.

According to heavyweight champion Usyk, Benn should have gotten the nod in the judges' scorecards against Eubank Jr.. Usyk is in camp preparing for an undisputed heavyweight championship fight against Daniel Dubois. As per Talk Sport, reacting to Eubank Jr. vs Benn, Usyk said:

"I think Benn won"

Benn responded to Usyk's comments, writing:

"Thank you champ @usykaa"

Check out Conor Benn's comments below:

Conor Benn's trainer also believes his pupil won the fight

Conor Benn's trainer, Tony Sims, shared his thoughts on the boxing fight against Chris Eubank Jr. Sims has been working with Benn since he turned professional and has also coached former boxing heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua. This was Benn's first loss in his professional career, ending his 23-fight win streak. Speaking to iFL TV, Sims said:

"We're devastated, I truly believed that Conor Benn would win the fight. But listen, hats off to both of them, Chris Eubank Jr. and Benn, both fought their hearts out, there's nothing much more even one of them could do."

Check out Tony Sims' comments below (0:20):

