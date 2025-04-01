Conor McGregor calls upon Donald Trump for 'emergency support' as he rues Irish citizens being put at risk: "Ireland is dying"

Conor McGregor reiterated his conviction that Ireland needs to make changes to its immigration policy to safeguard the country's cultural and demographic identity. 'The Notorious' has been actively advocating for this cause and even raised the issue during his visit to the White House on St. Patrick's Day.

Recently, Irish activist Susanne Delaney took to X and shared that the United Nations played a role in the entry and sustenance of immigrants in Ireland, including Yousef Palani, who is currently behind bars for the double murder of two Irish men in 2022.

In response to the post, McGregor shared a screenshot of Article 8 of the United Nations' Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous People and launched a fresh attack on the systems that enable immigration with relative ease.

He wrote:

"Frightening stuff! I cannot fathom being in the position to make corrections to these dangerously lax systems that put our citizens at risk and yet take no action to do so. Palani was housed in Sligo, Ireland at the taxpayers expense, with 100s of thousands of euro cash in his possession. He then went on to behead 2 Irish men and attempted to behead another."

McGregor added, urging U.S. President Donald Trump to lend emergency support to Ireland:

"Imagine when lying down at night and hearing the screams of these innocent victims in your head. I am sure our leaders must. They should. How is it that the UN designate people to Ireland and we are left to look after them forevermore? Until the time bomb goes off. This is directly against the UN charter on indigenous people which I will post again below. We need emergency support here @realDonaldTrump @WhiteHouse"

The Irishman concluded his post with an alarming message, stating:

"Ireland is dyng! I WAS NOT LYING. Our people are being eradicated at a rapid pace. EMERGENCY CALL!!!"

Conor McGregor raised the issue of Ireland's immigration crisis during media interaction at White House

Ireland has experienced an increase in immigration in recent years, driven by those seeking employment opportunities, and refugees seeking international protection.

A section of the Irish society have expressed concerns about the strain on the country's resources as well as communal tension due to the different socio-economic backgrounds of immigrant populations.

McGregor, who has also voiced these concerns, especially following the 2023 Dublin Riots. During a brief, impromptu press conference while visiting the White House, he addressed the American media and said:

"And it's high time that America is made aware of what is going on in Ireland. What is going on in Ireland is a travesty. Our government is a government of zero action with zero accountability. Our money is being spent on overseas issues that have nothing to do with the Irish people."

He added:

"The illegal immigration racket is running ravage on the country. There are rural towns in Ireland that have been overrun in one swoop. That has become a minority in one swoop. So, issues need to be addressed. And the 40 million Irish Americans, as I said, need to hear this. Because if not, there will be no place to come home and visit."

Check out Conor McGregor's comments below (1:23):

McGregor recently announced his retirement from competitive MMA. His recent comments have led many to believe that he might explore a career in politics.

