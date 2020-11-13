Conor McGregor was the first fighter in UFC history to hold titles in two different weight classes simultaneously.

On 13th November 2016, Conor McGregor fought then-lightweight champion Eddie Alvarez at UFC 205, attempting to become the first-ever double champ in the UFC. As they say, the rest is history, as McGregor put up an absolute clinic to completely outclass Alvarez, finishing the latter in the second round of the fight.

Earlier today, Conor McGregor took to Twitter to share how he celebrated the fourth anniversary of becoming a champ-champ in the UFC.

Conor McGregor declared November 13 as World Champ-Champ Day and said that he celebrated the day with his own Proper Twelve whisky, a 10 km run, and a jiu-jitsu class.

Here's what McGregor had to say:

Hey guys! What a day to be alive on this beautiful “World Champ Champ Day” How’d you spend your Champ Champ Day? I had one tipple of Proper Twelve, accompanied by a 10km run, and an excellent jiu jitsu class. Home now for relaxation. Hope you all had a good one! And remember...

Conor McGregor: A money-making machine

Conor McGregor was at the peak of his popularity during the UFC 205 pay-per-view. The event set the record for the biggest-ever live gate in UFC history, with a total collection of $17,700,700. UFC 205's total live gate collection was more than the next three events at Madison Square Garden combined.

Conor McGregor is likely to return to the lightweight division after more than two years in a rematch against Dustin Poirier. McGregor and Poirier fought at UFC 178, where the former won via first-round TKO. The Diamond is likely to get a shot at redemption at UFC 257 in January 2021.

As for Conor McGregor, this will be his third fight in the lightweight division, where he holds a 1-1 record.