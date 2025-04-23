Conor McGregor claims "unfinished business" with Michael Chandler while reigniting fight hype, fans react: "Bro, you keep breaking his heart"

Conor McGregor has reiterated his desire to face Michael Chandler, catching the interest of MMA fans all around the world once again. While some chastised McGregor for giving Chandler false hope, others proposed alternative matchups for the Irishman.
Given the success of WrestleMania 41, which took place as a two-night event on Saturday, April 19, and Sunday, April 20, at Allegiant Stadium in Nevada, 'The Notorious' took to X and hinted at his combat sports return, wanting to make his comeback "only" in a stadium.
''I’ll only come back to a stadium.''
In another X post, the Dubliner reignited his feud with Chandler, writing:
''IRON MIKE CHANDLER. Unfinished business.''
Fans soon rushed to the comments section to share their reactions.
One fan wrote:
''Bro, you keep breaking his heart"
Another one stated:
''Either show up or shut up bro''
Others wrote:
''Unfinished business? He has been sorted by Paddy. You and Paddy would bring that Mayweather money your way again. Chandler isn’t worth watching.''
''That would be so funny if he roped Chandler in for another 12-18 months and then bails on the fight again then Chandler would be like 39 and Dana would sign ol Mike to fight the upcoming monster at 155 and he gets KOed again.''
McGregor featured opposite 'Iron' as coaches on 'The Ultimate Fighter' in 2023. He was slated to battle Chandler last year at UFC 303, but a toe injury forced him to withdraw.
Michael Chandler issues response to Conor McGregor's callout
Michael Chandler has been calling out Conor McGregor ever since the former UFC double champion pulled out from UFC 303, but instead of sitting around, Chandler took on Charles Oliveira and Paddy Pimblett at UFC 309 and UFC 314, respectively, losing both bouts.
McGregor, who previously hinted at his retirement, recently voiced his wish to face 'Iron.' In response, the 38-year-old gave his approval to the potential matchup.
''Unfinished Business Loading….''
