Conor McGregor comes clean about $1M Proper No.12 offer to Artem Lobov in court

UFC superstar Conor McGregor has come clean about his $1 million offer to Artem Lobov.

While the two were good friends and training partners previously, they are currently involved in a legal battle. Lobov has claimed that he helped 'The Notorious' come up with the idea of his Proper No.12 Irish Whiskey.

As such, Artem Lobov believes that he should be fairly compensated for his contribution and is demanding 5% of Conor McGregor's proceeds from the sale of his brand. Lobov's counsel, Liam Bell, revealed that were offered $1 million by McGregor's team. However, as suggested by the latter's legal team, the offer was rejected.

Expand Tweet

Speaking about turning down McGregor's offer and how he had initially given the idea for starting a whiskey brand, Lobov had this to say (H/T Mirror):

“I was chatting to him, and he’s offered me [the chance] to do my own vodka. I said to him before you even look any further, ‘Here’s what I know about Irish whiskey.’ I told him about the dominance of Irish whiskey and all of that. He said, ‘You go off and see what deal you can put together.’ And I went on my way. Conor offered me $1m but I turned it down, I didn’t accept it."

Conor McGregor proposes sparring for supremacy idea for Ireland's leadership

Over the past week, Conor McGregor has become a talking point in Irish politics. The former UFC champion has been quite vocal about his dissatisfaction with the government's handling of the recent stabbing incidents in Dublin.

Recently, McGregor took to X/Twitter and gave his thoughts on the appointment of the next Irish prime minister/Taoiseach. 'The Notorious' came up with a rather bizarre suggestion and proposed a sparring match between the prime minister and the country's president, and that anyone unwilling to do so is unfit to lead.

The Irishman posted:

"If anointed, the appointing of An Taoiseach will begin with a friendly sparring match in my purpose built, Presidents Octagon, in the grass outside Áras an Uachtaráin. Gumshield, 16oz gloves, shin pads, vale tudo for Caio. If you cannot spar a friendly spar with your President you should not lead the country. Televised on ppv. Funds generated to go toward our frontline. Nurses. Ambulance. Fire. Gardai."

Take a look at the tweet below:

Expand Tweet