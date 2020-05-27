Conor McGregor definitely deserves a shot at the welterweight title, says Kamaru Usman

Conor McGregor and Kamaru usman

UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman has no doubt that former lightweight champion Conor McGregor deserves a shot at the welterweight title but "The Nigerian Nightmare" believes that the fact that the Irishman remains quiet even after repeated call-outs for a title fight shows that he knows he cannot possibly win in a potential clash.

Kamaru Usman has been vying for a superfight against Conor McGregor since original #1 contender in the welterweight division and the "BMF" titleholder Jorge Masvidal is more interested in running it back against Nate Diaz.

Usman has made it clear that he is ready to give McGregor the chance to make history and become the first fighter in UFC history to hold titles in three different weight classes. However, it takes two to tango and the Irishman still hasn't responded to the challenge laid down by Usman. Usman believes McGregor hasn't responded yet because he knows that he doesn't stand any chance against Usman in a potential clash.

Kamaru Usman is impressed by Conor McGregor's most recent performance at welterweight

Speaking to ESPN, Usman expressed his thoughts on a potential title defense against the Irishman, giving credit to McGregor for an impressive showing against Donald Cerrone and stressing on the fact that the knockout artist is very much deserving of a shot at the welterweight title.

“This would be history. A lot of people are trying to s**t on it and saying, oh Conor doesn’t deserve it. Okay, but the next guy that deserves the fight would be Leon Edwards, and he can’t get into the country, so what? If Conor can make this fight happen, why wouldn’t we fight Conor? He just fought at 170 and he looked great. Conor went out there and got the job done in less than a minute. So, how can people sit here and say that Conor is not deserving?"

"Conor's quiet now. Why is Conor quiet? Who says no to a title shot?"@USMAN84kg sees McGregor as a worthy title challenger, but is surprised by his silence 🤫 (via @bokamotoESPN) pic.twitter.com/6XQpxgK2o5 — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) May 26, 2020

Usman also said he love to fight "The Notorious One" because it would be a huge spectacle and he'd love to give McGregor the opportunity to create history by becoming the first man to win titles across three weight divisions.

“We are about making history here. He’s saying he’s the pound-for-pound greatest of all-time across three divisions, this is your chance to prove it, go out there and win a third belt in a third division, so why wouldn’t we make that fight? I’m going to give him the opportunity, if Conor wants it, let’s do it. But, Conor’s quiet now. Why is Conor quiet? Who says no to a title shot? Unless you know you have no chance in hell of winning, that this might change the landscape of your fighting career ever. That’s the only chance I can see people saying, you know what, I’m going to pass on that title shot right now.”