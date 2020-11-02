Conor McGregor discusses Jeremy Stephen's "excellent" response to his press-conference burn

Conor McGregor took to Twitter to acknowledge Jeremy Stephens' comeback to his "who the f**k is that guy" comment from a press conference back in 2016. The Irishman, fighting for the UFC Lightweight Championship back at UFC 206, was called out by Stephens, who was only to be shut down by McGregor in typical fashion.

Conor McGregor took Stephens' comeback sportingly, after he asked his mother for a picture. We'll let you read between the lines.

Hahaha yes he did! An excellent comeback this was, just a tad too late.

A solid fighter is Who The Fuck is That Guy! https://t.co/9XrapoUrMY — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) November 1, 2020

Conor McGregor recalls the moment with Jeremy Stephens

Featherweight contender Jeremy Stephens is on a four-fight losing streak and will look to bounce back against hot-prospect Arnold Allen. Stephens has faced a murderous row of opponents in Jose Aldo, Zabit Magomedsharipov, Yair Rodriguez and Calvin Kattar in his past four bouts.

Jeremy Stephens (R) of the United States punches Calvin Kattar (L)

Conor McGregor has been booked to fight in the Lightweight division against Dustin Poirier in January. The Irishman wants to reclaim his title after Khabib Nurmagomedov announced his retirement at UFC 254.

Dana White remains confident that Khabib might come back for another fight in the UFC. The Russian champion, who was recently crowned as the pound-for-pound best fighter in the world, is 29-0 in his career and 13-0 in the UFC.

Speaking after this weekend's UFC Fight Night, Dana White said:

"Well, he (Khabib) didn’t say that he’ll fight, but he didn’t say no. He’s considering the 30-0. His father wanted it and I think that he was super-emotional. (He) had the mumps, measles or whatever, broken toe, trained on a stationary bike for that fight, and then came in and fought, and he was super-emotional.

"He’s still the champ – there’s no vacant title open right now, or no interim title happening. He’s the champ and we’ll give him some time to figure out what he wants to do. … I feel pretty good (about it). He said he was going to talk with his mother."

If Khabib returns for one last fight and Conor McGregor beats Poirier in January we might get to see the rematch between the two fighters. With the bad blood between the two contingents, that promises to be another great fight.