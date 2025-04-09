  • home icon
  • Conor McGregor drops three-word reaction to $1,000,000 Patek Philippe flex

Conor McGregor drops three-word reaction to $1,000,000 Patek Philippe flex

By Rajneesh Suhas Reddy
Modified Apr 09, 2025 16:27 GMT
Conor McGregor (left) and the Patek Phillipe Watch (right). [Images courtesy: @thenotoriousmma on Instagram]
Conor McGregor (left) and the Patek Phillipe Watch (right). [Images courtesy: @thenotoriousmma on Instagram]

UFC megastar Conor McGregor is known for openly displaying extravagant lifestyle and expensive tastes. The Irishman exemplifies an inspiring rags-to-riches story and often showcases his prized possessions on social media.

Recently, the Irishman acquired a rare, limited-edition Patek Philippe watch. Digital creator @vertigo1983 shared its features in an Instagram post:

"When your wrist seems is less demanding than a restaurant bill. But it’s not exactly like that. Can you guess who’s wearing this rare, limited-edition (25 pieces worldwide) 42mm Patek Philippe Annual Calendar Chronograph “Weir and Sons Edition,” made to celebrate the 150th anniversary of the Scottish-Irish watch company? Reference 5905P-014, with a retail price of $98,000.00 and X10 market price."
Check out the Instagram post below:

McGregor reshared the post on his Instagram story, with the three-word caption flaunting its price. He wrote:

"X10 market price."

Check out the screenshot of Conor McGregor's Instagram story below:

Conor McGregor's Instagram story
Conor McGregor's Instagram story

Conor McGregor flaunted an exquisite watch during his BKFC Dubai appearance

Conor McGregor acquired part ownership of Bareknuckle Fighting Championships in 2024 and has played a crucial role in its promotion and marketing. BKFC made its Middle East debut on April 4 and 5 with BKFC 71 and BKFC 72 events, held at the Dubai Tennis Stadium in UAE.

McGregor attended the event with his usual flair, flaunting the $1,000,000 Jacob and Co. Astronomia Tourbillon Baguette watch.

Check out his photos below:

Digital creator @vertigo1983 shared some of the features of McGregor's watch in an Instagram post, stating:

"Irish MMA fighter Conor McGregor rocking his mind blowing @jacobandco Astronomia Tourbillon Baguette. With a case made out of 18k gold, invisibly set with 342 baguette diamonds and 50mm wide, this timepiece is very rare and limited to only 18 pieces worldwide. tag price: $1,000,000.00"
Check out @vertigo1983's Instagram post below:

On the professional front, McGregor recently announced his retirement from competitive MMA, and reports indicate that the 36-year-old may consider a career in politics.

Rajneesh Suhas Reddy

Rajneesh Suhas Reddy

Rajneesh Suhas Reddy is a journalist who covers MMA at Sportskeeda. His passion was ignited by the Fight Science shows broadcast on Nat Geo in the 2000s. Rajneesh is fascinated by the backstories of fighters, their journeys, and the compelling storylines leading up to events. Through his writing, Rajneesh connects with fellow MMA enthusiasts and converses about his favorite sport.

