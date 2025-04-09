Conor McGregor drops three-word reaction to $1,000,000 Patek Philippe flex

UFC megastar Conor McGregor is known for openly displaying extravagant lifestyle and expensive tastes. The Irishman exemplifies an inspiring rags-to-riches story and often showcases his prized possessions on social media.
Recently, the Irishman acquired a rare, limited-edition Patek Philippe watch. Digital creator @vertigo1983 shared its features in an Instagram post:
"When your wrist seems is less demanding than a restaurant bill. But it’s not exactly like that. Can you guess who’s wearing this rare, limited-edition (25 pieces worldwide) 42mm Patek Philippe Annual Calendar Chronograph “Weir and Sons Edition,” made to celebrate the 150th anniversary of the Scottish-Irish watch company? Reference 5905P-014, with a retail price of $98,000.00 and X10 market price."
McGregor reshared the post on his Instagram story, with the three-word caption flaunting its price. He wrote:
"X10 market price."
Conor McGregor flaunted an exquisite watch during his BKFC Dubai appearance
Conor McGregor acquired part ownership of Bareknuckle Fighting Championships in 2024 and has played a crucial role in its promotion and marketing. BKFC made its Middle East debut on April 4 and 5 with BKFC 71 and BKFC 72 events, held at the Dubai Tennis Stadium in UAE.
McGregor attended the event with his usual flair, flaunting the $1,000,000 Jacob and Co. Astronomia Tourbillon Baguette watch.
Digital creator @vertigo1983 shared some of the features of McGregor's watch in an Instagram post, stating:
"Irish MMA fighter Conor McGregor rocking his mind blowing @jacobandco Astronomia Tourbillon Baguette. With a case made out of 18k gold, invisibly set with 342 baguette diamonds and 50mm wide, this timepiece is very rare and limited to only 18 pieces worldwide. tag price: $1,000,000.00"
On the professional front, McGregor recently announced his retirement from competitive MMA, and reports indicate that the 36-year-old may consider a career in politics.