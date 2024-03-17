Conor McGregor drops unexpected comment under viral sensation Sydney Sweeney’s Instagram post

Conor McGregor is doing the most he can to promote his upcoming cinematic debut in 'Road House.'

In his latest tactic, McGregor responded to the Instagram post of rising actress Sydney Sweeney, who posted a promotion of her own upcoming movie. Sweeney, who is starring in the upcoming horror film 'Immaculate,' shared photos with her fans from a promotional event with a reminder of its release date.

Beneath the post, McGregor comedically added a similar statement concerning his own movie, reminding viewers that 'Road House' will be released one day in advance.

While McGregor's 'Road House' will be released on Amazon Prime on March 21, Sweeney's 'Immaculate' will be available in theaters beginning March 22.

Sweeney, 26, has been acting since 2016 but gained mainstream attention for her performance in the HBO drama series 'Euphoria'. The actress received an Emmy Award for her performance in the popular show and began to increase her activity in film productions following her breakout.

McGregor has not received an official acting credit in a major motion picture before 'Road House' but has been involved in previous Netflix documentaries focusing on his fighting career.

Jake Gyllenhaal claims he had to remind Conor McGregor not to hit him during filming of 'Road House'

During the filming of 'Road House,' Jake Gyllenhaal noted how his co-star Conor McGregor could not 'fake fight.'

With iconic fight scenes in the movie, Gyllenhaal claimed he had to remind 'The Notorious' not to punch him during takes.

Gyllenhaal said:

"He knows how to fight, obviously. But he doesn't know how to fake fight... I had to remind him pretty constantly, like 'Just remember, you don't need to actually punch me in the face.' He'd be like: 'Oh, right, right.' Like as if in his mind he was ready to really do it. But he didn't, and he was really sweet."

Fans have seen sneak peeks of the film through the official trailer and social media releases, but no information on the depth or detail of each fight scene has been made public.

McGregor's character, 'Knox,' is one of the film's antagonists and given the amount he was paid, he will likely appear on screen for more than just one scene.