Conor McGregor flexes stretch Rolls Royce Phantom ahead of Dubai bare-knuckle doubleheader

Former UFC double champion Conor McGregor flexed his new Stretch Rolls Royce Phantom ahead of the upcoming bare-knuckle doubleheader.

Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship (BKFC) is heading to Dubai and will host two back-to-back events this Friday and Saturday. The events will have a total of 22 fights, with four titles being on the line.

McGregor has himself been out of competition for over three years, and according to his latest statements, his focus has shifted to his country's politics. McGregor made his last UFC appearance at UFC 264 and suffered a broken tibia injury. 'The Notorious' was scheduled to fight Michael Chandler at UFC 303 but pulled out due to an injury.

Announcing his new ride on Instagram along with BKFC content, McGregor wrote:

"My new dubai whip is ready! 🇦🇪🇮🇪 Stretch Rolls Royce Phantom Mansory! Thank you my partners at @mansory.middle.east! See you soon our BARE KNUCKLE FAMILIA! TWO MEGA EVENTS BACK TO BACK THIS FRIDAY AND SATURDAY AT THE DUBAI NATIONAL TENNIS STADIUM! 22 fights. 4 World Titles. This is @bareknucklefc! Live and Free on the BKFC APP! @tidlsport @forgedirishstout"

Check out Conor McGregor's post below:

Conor McGregor reacts to former UFC contender Jessica Eye signing with BKFC

Former UFC flyweight title contender Jessica Eye recently signed with BKFC. Eye competed 16 times in the UFC, winning five of those fights.

Conor McGregor praised Eye's physical condition and expressed his gratitude with her signing with BKFC. McGregor also promised that Eye will be looked after in the promotion. He wrote on X:

"She's in phenomenal physical condition. The best I've seen her and I have shared many a card with her over the years. Look at her big bare fists and magnificent musculature. We are very happy to have 'Evil' Eye at BKFC. We have high hopes for her and she will be looked after!"

Check out Conor McGregor's post below:

