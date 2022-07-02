Neither will fight for championships anymore - 'Big' John McCarthy and Josh Thomson discuss why Conor McGregor and Floyd Mayweather are going for rematch

Conor McGregor and Floyd Mayweather may be trending towards another throwdown, and not everyone is fired up. Rumblings are out there that the crossover-spectacle may have a sequel, and social media banter is now taking place.

On 'Big' John McCarthy and Josh Thomson's segment 5 Round Main Event from their show Weighing In, they discussed this rumored rematch. The two MMA legends did not seem to be too excited for the potential bout.

Watch the video below:

McCarthy's thoughts on the matter were as follows:

"You take a look at this, and they made a lot of money on the first one. They're both basically in a position where they're not going to fight for championships anymore. Conor is in a position. He hasn't fought since he lost two times to Dustin Poirier. It's a long ways back to getting that championship fight."

"Unless they opt to just give it to him. But it's gonna be tough coming off of two losses. This is a way for him to make money. The man spends money. So does Mr. Mayweather. So they both need money. I see them doing it. Am I going to watch? Nah."

Thomson said:

"No, I'm not going to watch. Nope, I really don't have any more time...I have no desire to see this fight. If it's on free TV, I'll tune in."

Conor McGregor and Floyd Mayweather's first fight

The initial clash between Conor McGregor and Floyd Mayweather was one of the most lucrative fights in the history of combat sports. While Mayweather emerged victorious via a tenth-round TKO stoppage over McGregor in August 2017, the fight generated huge paychecks for both parties.

McGregor's last victory came over Donald Cerrone at UFC 246 in January 2020. 'Notorious' is looking to get back to the win column after the aforementioned pair of Poirier losses.

Mayweather has been participating in exhibition bouts as of late, enjoying his retirement with the money made from the McGregor win. 'Money' has taken part in similar attractions against the likes of Tenshin Nasukawa, Logan Paul, and most recently, Don Moore.

