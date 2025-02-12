Conor McGregor fumes after losing out on €10 million Usit building, calls new IPAS centre "theft"

Many athletes have successfully transitioned to the political realm, and Conor McGregor seems to be trending in that direction. Despite having not fought professionally in almost four years, the Irishman is still in the limelight, mainly due to his involvement in the socio-political-economic affairs of the Republic of Ireland.

One of the main issues McGregor has with the Irish government is immigration. His latest tweets highlight his distaste. 'The Notorious' criticized the government's alleged decision to convert a building, originally planned to become a Superpub, into an IPAS (International Protection Accommodation Services) center, which houses asylum seekers and refugees.

The former two-division UFC champion mentioned he had planned to buy the building for €8-10 million but implied that the government purchased it instead using taxpayer money allegedly without public awareness. McGregor was upset about this change, saying:

Trending

"I assume the Irish taxpayer has paid this cost, unbeknownst to them, to make way for this Super IPAS centre. Right in the heart of our capital. Treason and theft is rife!"

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Check out Conor McGregor's tweets below:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Just recently, McGregor had blasted the Irish politicians after an assailant, allegedly a South American immigrant with mental instability, wounded three Irish citizens. All three have reportedly recovered from the unfortunate attack.

A supporter of Donald Trump, McGregor has incorporated the 47th POTUS's style of politics into his game. As such, it remains to be seen what the future holds for MMA's biggest superstar in the political sphere.

Conor McGregor praised Donald Trump at the presidential inauguration

Conor McGregor, alongside other combat sports figures like Jake and Logan Paul, attended Donald Trump’s presidential inauguration last month. While there, the Irishman shared his thoughts on the president with the media.

McGregor expressed admiration for Trump’s resilience and leadership, noting the contrast in energy and response to his presidency from 2016 to now. He praised Trump for pushing forward despite facing doubt and criticism, saying it's something he could learn from. McGregor confidently predicted that Trump’s actions would speak volumes and highlighted the strong team he has surrounded himself with.

He also remarked that Trump’s victory will have a ripple effect on Ireland, which he believes is facing many challenges. When asked about his own political ambitions, McGregor diplomatically avoided the question, though he has been vocal about his desire to become president, even encouraging Irish citizens to vote for him.

Check out Conor McGregor's comments about Donald Trump below:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.