Conor McGregor gives pep talk to Irish debutant after first-round loss at UFC 293

Conor McGregor has sent out a pep talk to the Irish UFC debutant after a first-round loss at UFC 293.

McGregor's teammate Kiefer Crosbie made his UFC debut at UFC 293 against Kevin Jousset. Going into the fight as a slight underdog, Crosbie was handed a first-round submission defeat. It is worth noting that the Irishman took the fight on short notice.

While the Irisman's promotional debut did not go as planned, Conor McGregor took to Twitter to offer a few words of consolation to Kiefer Crosber. McGregor applauded his teammate's efforts for fighting on short notice and claimed Crosbie would beat Jousset with a full camp. He said:

"Well done Kiefer. 2 weeks notice. Australia. Against a hometown prospect. Think of the travel the weight cut the literally 2 weeks' notice. Took it and went for it. Only the real! Lovely shots in there! Here is one for the no nothings. We’d crack your man handy with a full camp."

Justin Gaethje claims he wants to end Conor McGregor's career

It has been over two years since Conor McGregor was seen in action inside the octagon. However, he still remains on top as the promotion's biggest star. While McGregor is expected to make his highly anticipated return against Michael Chandler, it looks like another lightweight fighter has the Irishman on his radar.

Justin Gaethje, who is coming off a victory over Dustin Poirier spoke out about his desire to face Conor McGregor at this weekend’s press conference. He said:

“It sounds fun...I’d be lying if I didn’t say I’ve dreamt of ending his career, making sure he’s never able to step back in there... Chandler will now be the second guy I’ve beat that he’s chosen to fight, and I think that speaks for itself...he won’t fight me, plain and simple.”

He added:

“At the end of the day, like I said, a chance to take him out for good...that’s at the top of my list.”

