Conor McGregor gives a six-word reaction as his crypto memecoin $REAL falls on its face, failing to raise even 50% of $1 million

Conor McGregor's recent venture into the cryptocurrency market with his 'Real Token' has encountered significant challenges. Despite aiming to raise between $1 million and $3.5 million, the project secured only $340,000, falling short of its minimum target.

As a result, the ‘Real Token’ will not officially launch, and all contributions will be refunded. The former UFC double champion responded on social media with a brief, six-word statement:

"Ladies and gentlemen, this is REAL!"

seemingly addressing both the project’s transparency and its failure.

Check out Conor McGregor's post below:

The token was intended to be McGregor’s entry into the growing world of memecoins, joining a long list of celebrity-backed crypto efforts. But the underwhelming response may signal a decline in public interest for such celebrity-led crypto campaigns, especially after several high-profile tokens have drawn criticism or legal scrutiny.

Michael Chandler discusses Conor McGregor's potential UFC return amidst political aspirations

Michael Chandler has expressed serious doubts about ever facing Conor McGregor, pointing to the Irish star’s recent public comments and political aspirations as possible signs of permanent retirement.

McGregor, who last fought in 2021 when he suffered a gruesome leg injury against Dustin Poirier, has frequently teased a comeback. However, his growing interest in politics—most recently announcing a bid for Ireland’s presidency—has cast further doubt on his future in the Octagon.

Chandler, who had been slated to fight McGregor in 2024 before plans unraveled, spoke candidly in a recent interview. Despite being skeptical, Chandler also acknowledged McGregor’s flair for theatrics.

"It’s definitely the most, you know, retired-ish talk he’s ever talked about. But also, everything with Conor is a show and a charade and smoke and mirrors, you know? Is the presidency thing legit? Or is it just all smoke and mirrors to build his platform? You know, is the retirement talk real? Or is it just smoke and mirrors to get people intrigued and want to woo him back?”

While fans continue to speculate, Chandler’s tone suggested he’s no longer holding out hope:

“You never quite know with a guy like that who loves the media and loves being the center of attention. If you said, you know, right now—hey, put some money on it, I’m not betting that Conor comes back. And I think you can tell by my actions."

Check out Michael Chandler's comments below:

