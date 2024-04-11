Conor McGregor gives six-word reaction to Holly Holm's retort at Ronda Rousey's 'concussion' claim about upset loss

Conor McGregor has weighed in on the drama between Holly Holm and Ronda Rousey, after 'The Preacher's Daughter' hit back at her rival for recent comments she made regarding their historic UFC 193 bout.

Holm faced off against Rousey in 2015 and caused one of MMA's biggest upsets by knocking the seemingly unbeatable 'Rowdy' out cold with a second-round head kick.

Earlier this month, Rousey appeared on a recent episode of the You Are Enough podcast and claimed that she was concussed heading into the fight against Holm after falling down some stairs. She said:

"My first loss, I was not like - my mouthguard was bad. I literally came into that fight concussed from slipping down some stairs already after all these years of concussions. And then, I had an absolutely terrible weight cut, which means you have less fluid in your brain to protect it."

Holly Holm dismissed Rousey's comments at the UFC 300 press conference this week and dismissed them and said:

"I was the better fighter that night... I think that it's probably just hard for her to really want to admit that, I was just the better fighter."

Conor McGregor then took to Instagram to offer his thoughts on the situation. According to the Irishman, who shared a photo of both Holm and Rousey on his story, the two former women's bantamweight champions will take their rivalry to the "grave". He wrote:

"This game is to the grave."

Is Kayla Harrison struggling to make weight for UFC 300 bout against Holly Holm?

Former women's bantamweight champion Holly Holm is currently preparing to face Kayla Harrison in what will be her promotional debut at UFC 300.

Harrison is a two-time former PFL champion, having previously won multiple women's lightweight tournaments during her run in the organization. Her bout against Holm, however, is at bantamweight, a weight class in which she has yet to compete.

Ahead of their clash this weekend, there have been questions raised about whether Harrison will successfully make weight on the scales to face Holm. Speaking at the UFC 300 media day this week, Harrison addressed those claims and said she was confident this would not be an issue. She said:

"Do I need to flex on all y'all? No, I'm just kidding. My weight is good. Everything is dialed in. I have a superb team behind me. Eric Pena, the UFC PI has been helping out, my chef and nutritionist Dara has been making ridiculously delicious meals so I've been disciplined, I've been dedicated, and it's going to show."

Check out Kayla Harrison's comments on her weight ahead of her UFC 300 bout against Holly Holm here (0:40):

