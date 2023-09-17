Conor McGregor gives unpopular opinion on Alexa Grasso vs. Valentina Shevchenko split draw at Noche UFC

The Noche UFC card is in the books and UFC flyweight champion Alexa Grasso defended her title against predecessor Valentina Shevchenko on September 16, 2023, after back-and-forth action for five rounds. The fight was rendered a split draw (48-47, 47-48, and 47-47) on the judges' scorecards and the title remained with the current champion by rule.

Former two-division UFC champion Conor McGregor gave his props to both women for their efforts via a couple of posts on X (formerly Twitter). 'The Notorious' also believes the fight to be an all-time great in Women's MMA history. He wrote:

"An absolute corker of a fight! All timer in WMMA imo. And it ends in a draw! Wow, wow, wow! Well done Alexa Grasso and Valentina Shevchenko! Incredible!"

Conor McGregor on Gasso vs Shevchenko 2

He thought that a split draw was the well-deserved outcome for both women and wrote:

"Fair draw. Valentina unlucky for sure but a draw is fair in my opinion, run it back. Viva Mexico!"

McGregor thinks draw was the fair outcome

Alexa Grasso believes she is the winner of Noche UFC main event

The outcome of Grasso vs Shevchenko 2 on September 16 did not give a definitive end to their rivalry. During her post-fight interview, Grasso stated that she landed the more damaging shots in the fight and considers herself a winner, irrespective of the scorecards.

"I did a lot of damage, my punches were harder and I'm the winner," said Grasso.

Watch Grasso's octagon interview below: