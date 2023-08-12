Conor McGregor hails "legend" James Gallagher after his triumphant return at Bellator 298

UFC superstar Conor McGregor was full of praise for his fellow Irishman, James Gallagher, after his win at Bellator 298. The former UFC double champion took to X, formerly known as Twitter, and praised him for his hard-fought victory at Bellator 298.

"Irish legend, Jimmy Gallagher!"

Check out Conor McGregor's X post below:

McGregor's Tweet

James Gallagher was making a comeback after a 21-month layoff owing to an injury. Gallagher defeated James Gonzalez by split decision in a closely fought featherweight battle. Overwhelmed with emotions amidst loud boos from the crowd, he climbed the cage and expressed his joy at his comeback win.

Gallagher was competing for the first time at featherweight after moving up a weight class. He was given a tough time by Gonzalez, and the Irishman was the recipient of a spinning back fist in the opening moments of the bout. However, after escaping a few submission maneuvers, Gallagher was able to gain control of the fight before the final bell rang, convincing two judges to score the bout in his favor.

James Gallagher remains resilient after his win amidst loud boos at Bellator 298

James Gallagher's split decision victory over James Gonzalez at Bellator 298 in a grueling back-and-forth bout left the crowd disappointed. There were many who felt that Gonzalez had done enough to get his hand raised in the bout; however, Gallagher was able to convince two judges to score the bout in his favor, which caused the crowd to boo him during his celebrations. In his post-fight interview, the Irishman, while responding to the crowd, said:

"Winners win mo**erf**kers, winners f**king win. That was a sloppy performance but guess f**king what they tried to keep me out of the game, they tried to stop me from ever getting back in. Those who know know, and guess f**king what, nobody can stop me."

Speaking about his performance, he added:

"That's not the end of the performance, that was a terrible performance... I have three people, this is for my mom and father and Andrew Charles Gracie Gulliver my boy."

Watch the video below (0:16):