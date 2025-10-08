Conor McGregor handed 18-month suspension for violating the UFC Anti-Doping Policy, fans react: "This is smart lowkey"

Fans reacted as recent reports revealed that Conor McGregor is currently serving a suspension for violating the UFC's anti-doping policy.In a recent post on X, ESPN MMA reported that the Combat Sports Anti-Doping (CSAD), which enforces the UFC's anti-doping policy, handed McGregor an 18-month suspension for missing three biological sample collections over a 12-month period in 2024.According to the report, the suspension started on Sept. 20, 2024, and it will end on March 20, 2026.Check out ESPN MMA's post below:Fans took to the comments section of the post and shared their thoughts on the report. While some criticized him for his recent troubles, others suggested that the Irishman's suspension ends in time for uin to be able to potentially compete at the UFC White House card.One fan commented:&quot;This is smark lowkey. He can stay juiced till the UFC White House card.&quot;Another fan commented:&quot;Somebody check on [Michael] Chandler. Dude thought for a second he was actually gonna get his match.&quot;Fan reactions [Screenshots courtesy: @espnmma on X]When Conor McGregor indirectly suggested using PEDsConor McGregor's extended absence from USADA testing pool after suffering a brutal leg break at UFC 264 led to speculations about him potentially taking PEDs to aid the recovery process.During a podcast appearance, former UFC light heavyweight contender and analyst Anthony Smith raised suspicion about McGregor's physical transformation during the recovery process.The Irishman took note of Smith's comments and responded with a series of now-deleted posts on X, implying that he had fully disclosed the recovery treatment for treating the horrific leg break. His comments led many to believe that the Irishman was indirectly admitting to using PEDs to recover. He wrote:&quot;This rat spoke to weidman who’d the same horrific injury and is having severe complications still, is bothered that I was able to heal/return to a normal way of life. He, like many other rats in my game, would be happier if I wasn’t able to play with my children the same again.&quot; [H/t Yahoo! Sports]In another post, McGregor stated:Everything was fully disclosed before I began. The state of allowance for athletes to recover from injuries as horrific as the one I overcame must be assessed. My thoughts are with weidman and Anderson Silva. The 3 of us, and only us, know the severity of this injury. [H/t Yahoo! Sports]McGregor's current suspension is classified as &quot;Whereabouts Failure&quot; under the UFC's anti-doping program. His team is yet to respond to the reports.