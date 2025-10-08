  • home icon
  • MMA
  • UFC
  • Conor McGregor handed 18-month suspension for violating the UFC Anti-Doping Policy, fans react: "This is smart lowkey"

Conor McGregor handed 18-month suspension for violating the UFC Anti-Doping Policy, fans react: "This is smart lowkey"

By Rajneesh Suhas Reddy
Modified Oct 08, 2025 05:02 GMT
Conor McGregor
Conor McGregor's suspension comes as a surprise to the MMA community. [Image courtesy: @thenotoriousmma on Instagram]

Fans reacted as recent reports revealed that Conor McGregor is currently serving a suspension for violating the UFC's anti-doping policy.

Ad

In a recent post on X, ESPN MMA reported that the Combat Sports Anti-Doping (CSAD), which enforces the UFC's anti-doping policy, handed McGregor an 18-month suspension for missing three biological sample collections over a 12-month period in 2024.

According to the report, the suspension started on Sept. 20, 2024, and it will end on March 20, 2026.

Check out ESPN MMA's post below:

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Fans took to the comments section of the post and shared their thoughts on the report. While some criticized him for his recent troubles, others suggested that the Irishman's suspension ends in time for uin to be able to potentially compete at the UFC White House card.

One fan commented:

"This is smark lowkey. He can stay juiced till the UFC White House card."

Another fan commented:

Ad
"Somebody check on [Michael] Chandler. Dude thought for a second he was actually gonna get his match."
Fan reactions [Screenshots courtesy: @espnmma on X]
Fan reactions [Screenshots courtesy: @espnmma on X]

When Conor McGregor indirectly suggested using PEDs

Conor McGregor's extended absence from USADA testing pool after suffering a brutal leg break at UFC 264 led to speculations about him potentially taking PEDs to aid the recovery process.

Ad

During a podcast appearance, former UFC light heavyweight contender and analyst Anthony Smith raised suspicion about McGregor's physical transformation during the recovery process.

The Irishman took note of Smith's comments and responded with a series of now-deleted posts on X, implying that he had fully disclosed the recovery treatment for treating the horrific leg break. His comments led many to believe that the Irishman was indirectly admitting to using PEDs to recover. He wrote:

Ad
"This rat spoke to weidman who’d the same horrific injury and is having severe complications still, is bothered that I was able to heal/return to a normal way of life. He, like many other rats in my game, would be happier if I wasn’t able to play with my children the same again." [H/t Yahoo! Sports]
Ad

In another post, McGregor stated:

Everything was fully disclosed before I began. The state of allowance for athletes to recover from injuries as horrific as the one I overcame must be assessed. My thoughts are with weidman and Anderson Silva. The 3 of us, and only us, know the severity of this injury. [H/t Yahoo! Sports]

McGregor's current suspension is classified as "Whereabouts Failure" under the UFC's anti-doping program. His team is yet to respond to the reports.

About the author
Rajneesh Suhas Reddy

Rajneesh Suhas Reddy

Rajneesh Suhas Reddy is a journalist who covers MMA at Sportskeeda. His passion was ignited by the Fight Science shows broadcast on Nat Geo in the 2000s. Rajneesh is fascinated by the backstories of fighters, their journeys, and the compelling storylines leading up to events. Through his writing, Rajneesh connects with fellow MMA enthusiasts and converses about his favorite sport.

Know More
Recommended Video
tagline-video-image

MMA vs. Boxing: The Ultimate Showdown!

Quick Links

Edited by Rajneesh Suhas Reddy
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications