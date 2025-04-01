Conor McGregor hypes up upcoming BKFC Dubai card with a two-word reaction

Conor McGregor is excited for this weekend's BKFC Dubai events, which are scheduled for April 4 and 5 at the Dubai Duty-Free Tennis Stadium. These events will mark the promotion's debut in the Middle-East.

McGregor, who is a co-owner of Bareknuckle Fighting Championships, conveyed his enthusiasm through a brief two-word message on his Instagram story, stating:

"Absolute fire [flames emoji]"

Check out the screenshot of Conor McGregor's Instagram story below:

Conor McGregor's reaction to BKFC Dubai card

BKFC 71, scheduled for April 4, will be headlined by welterweight title fight between champion Austin Trout and Carlos Trinidad-Snake. Meanwhile, the co-main event will feature a clash of women's strawweight champion Britain Hart and challenger Tai Emery.

On April 5, BKFC 72 will have a featherweight title fight between champion Kai Stewart and Tommy Strydom as the main event, while Hannah Rankin and Jessica Borga will fight for the inaugural women's featherweight title in the co-main event.

Conor McGregor believes bare-knuckle fighting is 'leading the way' in combat sports

Conor McGregor has been a vocal proponent of bare-knuckle fighting, confidently discussing the sport's potential to become a global phenomenon on several occasions recently.

The Irishman refers to bare-knuckle fighting as the "purest form of combat sports" and has expressed the desire to compete in BKFC at some point in the future.

During a recent media interaction after his visit to the White House on St. Patrick's Day 2025, McGregor reiterated his confidence in BKFC, stating:

"Every f* corner I toured in that White House from the Oval office to the West Wing, [All I could hear was] 'Bareknuckle, bareknuckle, bareknuckle.' I gifted President Donald Trump the Bareknuckle world title. So bare-knuckle is on top right now. Talk to me about any other exciting action that's going on in the fight business - You can't! There is none! Bareknuckle is leading the way."

Check out Conor McGregor's comments below:

McGregor, who recently announced his retirement from professional MMA competition, has become an integral part of BKFC's promotional machinery over the last year. His recent comments have led many to believe that he may try his hand at a career in politics.

