Conor McGregor inspiration behind OnlyFans star Elle Brooke's next career step

OnlyFans star Elle Brooke, in an interview with talkSPORT, named UFC superstar Conor McGregor as someone she tries to emulate while selling fights. The 24-year-old has recently dipped her toes in the influencer boxing sphere.

Brooke is scheduled to fight former Love Island contestant AJ Bunker at the O2 Indigo in London on July 16. Speaking to talkSPORT, Elle Brooke said that her opponent needs to take a few pages from McGregor's playbook to spice up the fight:

“I’ve got nothing bad to say about AJ in the sense that she’s probably really nice, probably a good friend and a bit funny. But she is so dry at selling a fight... She needs to go watch a bit of Tyson Fury, bit of Conor McGregor. Get a few hints of what it’s about."

These two will clash in the ring on July 16th and battle it out in front of thousands of fans.

The OnlyFans star added that she is a bit like McGregor and Tyson Fury when it comes to trash-talking:

“Yeah, I’m like McGregor, I need to talk like you! In a minute I’ll be like 'You dosser' like Tyson Fury. Luckily for me, I’m just naturally a bit of a c*** to be honest.”

'The Notorious' is a master at selling fights. Four of the UFC's five top pay-per-views have been headlined by McGregor.

Chael Sonnen says that Conor McGregor is in the business of selling fights and not winning fights

One of the most legendary trash talkers in the history of MMA, Chael Sonnen, in a video uploaded to his YouTube channel, said that 'The Notorious' was in the business of selling fights and not winning fights.

Sonnen pointed out that this approach has proven to be very lucrative for the superstar even though he has not won a fight in over two years. 'The American Gangster' elaborated:

"If Conor McGregor can invoke a a reaction and emotion out of you, which all the business side of this is, the garnering of emotions... So as much as you love to identify what Conor is doing and say that you even find it annoying, that's an emotion and if Conor evoked an emotion, Conor is winning."

Watch Chael Sonnen's full video below:

