Conor McGregor interested in buying $8 billion content subscription platform

Several reports claim that Conor McGregor is considering buying a content subscription platform reportedly worth around $8 billion. It might be a positive move for McGregor's business endeavors if the acquisition goes through.

McGregor is one of the most well-known names in the combat sports industry. The Irishman has transformed his fortune through business decisions, going from living on social welfare to earning nine-figure wages.

MMA journalist Damon Martin recently took to X and posted McGregor's Instagram story in which he voiced his desire to purchase OnlyF*ns. For context, OnlyF*ns' owner Leonid Radvinsky has put up the p*rn-centric subscription based platform for sale. According to Variety, Radvinsky is ready to sell for between $1.46 billion and $2.42 billion, however, he is having difficulties finding potential buyers as the company mostly delivers se**al entertainment.

Martin captioned the post, writing:

''Conor McGregor says he’s in talks to potentially buy Only*ans, per his IG. The owner is looking to sell with a reported asking price of $1.46 billion and $2.42 billion but apparently struggling to find buyers because the company is so reliant on p*rn for profits #UFC''

As for the MMA scene, McGregor hasn't competed since breaking his leg in the opening round of his trilogy fight against Dustin Poirier at UFC 264 in 2021. He was set to face Michael Chandler at UFC 303 last year, but a toe injury forced him out of the welterweight contest.

During his time away from the octagon, McGregor was busy promoting BKFC as a part owner along with his drink, Forged Irish Stout. His Irish whiskey brand, Proper No. Twelve, was also a huge success in the spirits market. As a result, McGregor and his partners sold it to Proximo Spirits in 2021 for an estimated $600 million.

When Chael Sonnen slammed Conor McGregor for his absence from the octagon

While many people await the official announcement of Conor McGregor's UFC return, he is preoccupied with everything other than fighting. He even announced his presidential candidacy following a meeting with Donald Trump earlier this year.

In a YouTube video last month, Chael Sonnen expressed his displeasure with McGregor, saying:

''Now, Conor is a narcissist...A great place that most athletes go to is social media. It feeds that supply. So, when Conor makes statements, you have to take that into consideration. I don't know that Conor could spell 'Politics' but I do know he has absolutely no interest in politics... We're just being silly."

Check out Chael Sonnen's comments below (5:39):

