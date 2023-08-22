Conor McGregor joined forces with Dr. David Abbasi to reassure Joe Rogan during UFC 292 live broadcast 

Conor McGregor recently teamed up with Dr. David Abbasi to reassure Joe Rogan about the integrity of Chris Weidman's leg during the UFC 292 live broadcast.

For context, Weidman made his long-awaited return to action against Brad Tavares last weekend after over two years on the sidelines due to injury. The former middleweight champion infamously snapped his right leg during his fight against Uriah Hall in April 2021.

Rogan witnessed the gory incident sitting cage-side and was justifiably worried about Weidman suffering another such injury against Tavares. Sitting in the commentary booth, the popular podcaster expressed his concerns and jokingly claimed he'd start crying if it happened again.

Conor McGregor is no stranger to a leg fracture inside the cage. The Irishman, who suffered a similar injury against Dustin Poirier at UFC 264 in July 2021, took to social media to assure Joe Rogan that Chris Weidman's leg would be just fine. In a Twitter post, McGregor wrote:

"Joe, the bar inside the leg CANNOT snap."

Soon after Conor McGregor posted his tweet, famed MMA doctor David Abbasi backed his claims with an X-ray of a healed tibia. He tweeted:

"Chris Weidman's leg won’t break again on a leg kick Joe. Tibia has healed with titanium rod inside!"

Michael Chandler on Conor McGregor having "second thoughts" about their matchup

Michael Chandler recently weighed in on a potential fight against Conor Mcgregor and claimed the Irishman's reluctance to commit might be out of fear of losing again.

McGregor and Chandler were roped in as opposing coaches on the UFC's recently concluded reality show, The Ultimate Fighter season 31. Earlier this year, it was announced that they would face each other in the cage after the show finished.

Unfortunately, those plans seem to have been put on hold due to McGregor's reluctance to enter the USADA testing pool. The 35-year-old must spend six months in the pool and submit at least two clean samples before he's cleared to fight again.

To make matters worse, 'The Notorious' recently expressed an interest in fighting Justin Gaethje, Charles Oliveira, Nate Diaz, and Floyd Mayweather instead of Chandler.

Chandler had this to say about the situation:

"You know I'm not an easy fight. The entire world knows I'm not an easy fight for anybody, let alone [McGregor]. So, I respect him for coming back and fighting me, and yeah, he might have a little bit of second thoughts here and there. There are some easier fights for him to take, but we'll see what happens."

Watch the full video below: