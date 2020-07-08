Conor McGregor looks back on his dreams and aspirations from 2013

Conor McGregor has certainly come a long way from his early days in the UFC.

'The Notorious One' took to Twitter and looked back on his dreams from seven years ago.

'Champ-Champ' Conor McGregor

Conor McGregor has certainly achieved a lot in the world of combat sports, let alone the fact that the man is a former UFC Double Champion. 'The Notorious One' has even stepped into the Boxing world and went toe-to-toe with veteran Floyd Mayweather Jr.

I just want two gold belts, a jiu-jitsu blackbelt, a hall of fame plaque and 25 million in the bank. Is that too much to ask? Gym time!! — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) November 26, 2013

The Irishman has almost done it all and seen it all in his career and in life. However, seven years ago, things were not so on the bright side for McGregor. Starting out in the UFC in 2013, McGregor had high aspirations for himself when he first stepped into the promotion and in a recent tweet, the Irishman looked back on the dreams and aspirations that he chased in 2013.

Quoting a tweet from 2013, McGregor wrote that seven years later, he came close to fulfilling some of his dreams and exceeded on others, and the ones that he came close to achieving are still in play.

Here is what Conor McGregor wrote, looking back on a tweet that he put out in 2013:

My 2013 dreams and aspirations.

Close on some. Exceeded on others.

The ones I’m close on are still in play though.

God bless and happy Tuesday everyone!

WORK TOWARDS YOUR DREAMS! #GymTime https://t.co/N6d906FvP7 — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) July 7, 2020

From signing his initial-UFC contract to becoming UFC Double Champion to recording a 40-second KO win in 2020, it is safe to say that McGregor has certainly come a long way in the world of combat sports.

The Irishman also finished his positive message by inspiring others to work towards their dreams and wishing everyone a happy Tuesday.

When was Conor McGregor's last UFC fight?

Conor McGregor was last seen in Octagon action at UFC 246 when he finished-off Donald Cerrone within 40 seconds of the first round, in what was the former's return fight in the UFC.

Since then, Conor McGregor hasn't competed in the promotion and even went ahead and announced his retirement from the fight-game for the third time in his career. It remains to be seen if McGregor will be returning to Octagon action or not but at the time of this writing, he remains retired from Mixed Martial Arts.