Former UFC double champion Conor McGregor has recently been vocal about the politics in his home country of Ireland. McGregor visited the White House this week and asked for America's help countering illegal immigration in Ireland. The Prime Minister of Ireland posted about McGregor's visit and asserted that the former UFC champion doesn't speak on behalf of the Irish people.

McGregor has been out of competition for over three years now.

The former champion broke his tibia against Dustin Poirier at UFC 267. McGregor was scheduled to fight Michael Chandler at UFC 303 but pulled out due to an injury. McGregor recently threw light on when he discussed Ireland's budgetary matters with the country's Finance Minister. In an X post, he said:

Followed through on my word here also. I donated €1.4m of my own money toward Irelands ppe protective equipment. Masks, Visors, Gloves, Hazmat suits, Oxygen machines, Ventilators. The oxygen machines and ventilators literally saved lives. Well actually everything acquired here saved lives but the oxygen machines and ventilators were literally being taken out of the boxes as they were delivered and being used to keep people alive. You may recall at the same time, the squandering of around €700million of Irish tax payer money on equipment that turned out to be of no use. Fake equipment that we were essentially ripped off on. Never was an inquiry done into the squandering/theft of this money by our representatives at the time. There never is.

McGregor added:

"I also never heard from Paschal again, minister of finance at the time, after I told him of my plans to support this cause. Irelands government is the government of zero action, zero accountability. A dangerous combination! Ireland, time and again I have put my money where my mouth is. The same can never be said about the people spouting out against me now. They’ve never spent a fiver of their own money, they’ve only spent yours! Irish man for Ireland right here, Conor McGregor! #FACTSONLY #TRUTH"

Check out Conor McGregor's comments below:

Prime Minister of Ireland Micheal Martin gives his opinion about Conor McGregor's meeting with Donald Trump

Prime Minister of Ireland Micheal Martin took to X to share his opinion about former UFC champion Conor McGregor's visit to the White House. The Taoiseach of Ireland shared that McGregor's comments don't represent the Irish people:

"St. Patrick’s Day around the world is a day rooted in community, humanity, friendship and fellowship. Conor McGregor’s remarks are wrong, and do not reflect the spirit of St. Patrick’s Day, or the views of the people of Ireland."

Check out Micheal Martin's comments below:

