Conor McGregor made grand $25K gesture ahead of teammate's UFC 293 debut 

Conor McGregor made a grand gesture ahead of his teammate's debut at this past weekend's UFC 293 pay-per-view.

McGregor's teammate Kiefer Crosbie made his UFC debut at UFC 293 against Kevin Jousset. While Crosbie's debut did not go as planned, as he suffered a first-round submission loss, it is worth noting that the Irishman was offered the fight on short notice.

Upon getting the call from the UFC, Kiefer Crosbie was invited by Conor McGregor to his ongoing training camp in Cannes, France. Moreover, 'The Notorious' even flew Crosbie and his team to Australia on a first-class flight.

Speaking of the grand gesture made by the former UFC champion, the UFC debutant had this to say during an interview with Mirror Fighting:

"I'm very grateful to have literally the greatest of all time invested in my career. I'm unbelievably grateful, he flew me over for camp and then he flew me and the boys over first class to Australia."

Conor McGregor reacts to Sean Strickland's win over Israel Adesanya at UFC 293

The main event of the UFC 293 gave fans one of the biggest upsets in the promotion's history. Israel Adesanya was a massive favorite going into his fight against Sean Strickland and was expected to get the job done relatively easily. However, the fight did not go as planned by Adesanya.

Israel Adesanya was outperformed by Sean Strickland, who won four of the five rounds on the scorecards of all three judges. Following the unanimous decision loss suffered by 'The Last Stylebender' at the hands of Strickland, Conor McGregor took to Twitter to share his reaction.

Applauding the unpredictability of the UFC fights, Conor McGregor had this to say:

“The “spar only” method crowns the new ufc middleweight world champion. Well done Sean. Unlucky Izzy. Two quality operators as well as complete opposite characters facing off, where else would you get it. Incredible! What a sport. What a company! @ufc is King.”

Take a look at McGregor's tweet below:

With Sean Strickland being crowned as the new champion, the UFC must decide what’s next for the division, which could be an immediate rematch for Israel Adesanya. As a result, Dricus du Plessis, who was expected to be next in line for a title shot, might have to wait and pick up another victory.