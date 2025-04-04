Conor McGregor makes case for Ireland to leave the European Union amid Donald Trump's latest tariff update

Conor McGregor recently shared his reaction to Donald Trump's latest round of tariff announcements. These included a 20% reciprocal tariff rate on the Republic of Ireland, while Northern Ireland and the UK were hit with a 10% tax.

Over the past few weeks, McGregor has clarified his political ambitions and strongly hinted at running for office in the next elections with immigration reform as his central platform. He notably visited the White House and met with POTUS Trump last month after attending his inauguration ceremony in January.

In a recent X post, the former two-division UFC champion slammed the tariffs placed on the Republic of Ireland and suggested an exit from the EU, writing:

"To be charged double the United Kingdom is an abomination! If this is fully reciprocal, what on earth are we charging our brothers in the US 20% for at the order of the EU? Although we are in the EU, Ireland must administer exemption to our siblings in the United States separate to the EU, and the favor then returned."

He continued:

"Ireland will separate here, and we will charge 10% on Irish goods to the US, and the US will charge 10% to us also. Fair play. Otherwise, and maybe the caveat in all of this, we should no longer be in the EU."

Daniel Cormier gives Conor McGregor a harsh reality check about his political dreams

Daniel Cormier recently shared his thoughts on Conor McGregor potentially running for office in Ireland and dismissed his political ambitions. 'DC' stated that McGregor may have been misled into believing he has widespread support in Ireland and claimed none of the Irish people he's met are fans of 'The Notorious.'

In a recent episode of the Good Guy/ Bad Guy podcast, Cormier broke down his thoughts on McGregor's recent obsession with politics and said:

"He [McGregor] wants to be a politician. Hell, I think people in Ireland don’t even like him. Everybody I speak to are like, ‘I can’t stand this dude.’ But I guess he feels like he has enough support to go into politics... It is a bit ridiculous. The politics angle, for me, is a little bit ridiculous. But we’ll see what happens."

Catch Daniel Cormier's comments below (6:15):

