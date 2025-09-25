Conor McGregor makes chilling vow about Mike Perry's BKFC future "if he underperforms" ahead of latter's Jeremy Stephens clash

Conor McGregor recently made an ice-cold vow about Mike Perry's future in the BKFC if he didn't see 'Platinum' perform well in his upcoming fight. The Irishman also promised to fight Perry in a bare-knuckle clash if the former UFC star impressed him.It's no secret that there's no love lost between McGregor and Perry. After the Irishman became a co-owner of the BKFC last year, he publicly fired Perry from the promotion after he lost his boxing match against Jake Paul. However, Perry dismissed McGregor's comments.After several rounds of them going back and forth online, Perry was booked against Jeremy Stephens at BKFC New Jersey, and McGregor made sure to let 'Platinum' know that he was in charge during a heated press conference exchange.In a recent X post, McGregor announced that Perry would be fighting on Oct.4 at BKFC New Jersey and made it clear that 'Platinum' has been roped in on a &quot;trial basis only.&quot; He wrote:&quot;Mike Perry is back to @bareknucklefc [on] October 4th, New Jersey, on a trial basis only. If he underperforms, I SACK HIM AGAIN LIVE IN FRONT OF 17,000 FANS. LIVE ON @DAZN_Sport.&quot;Intriguingly, after a fan asked him about Perry's prize for potentially putting on a statement performance against Stephens, McGregor promised to fight 'Platinum' under bare-knuckle rules. In another X post, he wrote:&quot;WE FIGHT BARE KNUCKLE.&quot;When Conor McGregor &quot;welcomed&quot; Mike Perry back to the BKFCIn July, Conor McGregor announced Mike Perry's return to action in the BKFC. The Irishman made sure to let his audience know that Perry had been &quot;welcomed&quot; back by him and that his return was conditional.During a fiery interaction between the two during a press conference (via @SpinninBackfist on X), McGregor stated:&quot;You're welcome back, because I welcomed you back. October 11th is your date, and you'll dance for me, you'll dance for the owner, and then we can talk... Michael Perry, the return of 'Platinum', and we've got some hell of an announcement for an opponent for you... and he is going to throw down with you, in front of me for my viewing pleasure, and then I'll decide if you're worthy.&quot;