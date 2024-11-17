Conor McGregor makes cocaine confession during alleged rape case trial after years of fan speculation

Conor McGregor is currently under the microscope as he is being sued by 35-year-old Nikita Hand for damages over an alleged rape that took place in the Beacon Hotel in Dublin in 2018.

However, during a recent cross-examination, the UFC star confessed to something fight fans have been suspecting for years.

'The Notorious' has denied the rape allegation, but earlier this week during a High Court trial he confessed to a jury of four men and eight women that he and Ms. Hand had taken cocaine en route to the hotel.

In the statement, McGregor elaborated that the drug had been present in the car before he left the co-accused, James Lawrance's house with Ms. Hand and her friend Danielle Kealy :

"There was a small bag of cocaine present around Krystal nightclub, Not much... There was cocaine present in the vehicle prior to that. [H/t Irish Mirror]"

Interestingly enough, MMA fans have been speculating about the fighter's drug habit for a while. In recent times many fans and fighters have linked McGregor's eccentric behavior online and at public appearances to his suspected cocaine abuse.

Check out Jake Paul call out Conor McGregor's cocaine use below:

The MMA megastar maintains that the sexual intercourse he had with Ms. Hand was consensual. He also asserted that he did not intend to use the co-accused as a scapegoat.

Furthermore, 'The Notorious' revealed that he refrained from giving the Gardai a verbal statement about the incident during a 2019 interview per the advice of his attorneys. He however confirmed he had given a written statement.

McGregor was poised to make his octagon return against Michael Chandler at UFC 303, after almost three years of inactivity, but a toe injury forced him out of the bout.

In a recent appearance on The Jim Rome Show, UFC CEO Dana White confirmed that the MMA mega-star is expected to make his promotional return sometime next year.

