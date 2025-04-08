Conor McGregor makes feelings known with a four-word reaction after Nicki Minaj is named Billboard's number 1 female rapper of all time

Conor McGregor reacted to Billboard's selection of Nicki Minaj the No.1 female rapper of all time. In a recent article published by Billboard, the platform's staff hailed Minaj as the best female rapper and referred to the 42-year-old rapper as the 'architect of pop music.'

McGregor reshared the news on his Instagram story. The caption to the story read:

"P*ss all over them."

Conor McGregor's Instagram story.

With over 100 million records sold, Nicki Minaj is one of the best-selling female artists and is often referred to as the 'Queen of Rap.' Her career skyrocketed in the late 2000s, culminating in the release of her debut album, 'Pink Friday,' which topped the charts in 2010. Since then, she has consistently produced successful albums and is known for her ability to blend rap with pop music.

Throughout her career, Minaj has achieved numerous accolades, including multiple American music awards, BET Awards, and MTV Video Music Awards.

When Conor McGregor reacted to Nicki Minaj becoming a playable character in Call of Duty

In August 2023, it was announced that Nicki Minaj would be featured as the new playable character in Call of Duty: Warzone and Modern Warfare II. The Nicki Minaj operator bundle included a special loading screen, vehicle skin and specialized vehicle blueprints.

Reacting to the news, Conor McGregor wrote on X:

"Iconic! Well done @CallofDuty and @NICKIMINAJ! Incredible!"

Conor McGregor, who recently announced his retirement from professional MMA competition, appears to be exploring a career in politics. The 36-year-old has been vocal about immigration issues in Ireland, frequently criticizing the Irish Government's immigration policy.

On St. Patrick's Day 2025, McGregor visited the White House to meet United States President Donald Trump, raising the issue of immigration during a short press conference. While there are rumors suggesting that the former UFC double champion could be trying to get the top leadership position in Ireland, there has been no official announcement of the same.

