Conor McGregor makes a move on viral rap star Saweetie during Jake Paul vs. Nate Diaz live

UFC star Conor McGregor had his eyes set on rapper Saweetie during the recently concluded Jake Paul vs. Nate Diaz boxing event. The viral rapper was in attendance at the event and McGregor made a move on her via Twitter.

The Jake Paul vs. Nate Diaz boxing contest took place at the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas. Turns out that Conor McGregor, who has a past feud with both men, was not enjoying the event at all. So he shifted his focus on the rapper and tried to grab her attention. See McGregor’s tweet below:

“F*** this, sweetie what’s up,” Conor McGregor tweeted.

Saweetie looks stunning during her appearance at the Jake Paul vs. Nate Diaz event

Saweetie attended the Logan Paul vs. Nate Diaz pay-per-view event with her friends. The rapper looked stunning as she dressed perfectly for the occasion. The photo of her from the venue was posted on Fansly’s official Twitter handle.

Fansly @fansly



we’re honored to announce that award-winning rapper and viral icy grl @Saweetie is now on fansly!!



“tap in” at pic.twitter.com/6HEm1fXT6H the air feels icy at the #pauldiaz event…we’re honored to announce that award-winning rapper and viral icy grl @Saweetie is now on fansly!!“tap in” at fansly.com/saweetie for behind-the-scenes pics and vids, exclusive visuals, unreleased content, and much more

Diamonte Quiava Valentin Harper, popularly known as Saweetie, is a rapidly growing American rapper. She rose to prominence with her debut single ‘Icy Grl’ which has since become her monicker.

Over the years, she has steadily grown in popularity and has released some major hit singles. At the time of this article’s publishing, the 30-year-old has a whopping 12.8 million followers on Instagram.

Conor McGregor is known for his ‘mischievous’ social media presence and the tactics to generate conversation around his statements. His mention of the rapper to divert attention from the Paul vs. Diaz fight did the same and engaged a large number of fans in the comments section.

