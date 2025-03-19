Conor McGregor meets U.S. Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth, praised for supporting American warfighters

Conor McGregor has linked up with U.S. Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth and expressed his admiration for Hegseth's work. In response, Hegseth lauded McGregor for his devotion to American fighters.

Ad

McGregor recently made an appearance as a special guest for St.Patrick's Day, meeting Donald Trump and other Republicans including Hegseth. The 44-year-old shared a clip on X, featuring 'The Notorious' message to the American military troops, which stated:

'''The Notorious' Conor McGregor here. This is a message to the great troops of United States of America, I'm here with your Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth. You're in good hands, men, women keep fighting the good fight. Fight, fight, fight, as the big man says. Let's go troops of America, God Bless.''

Ad

Trending

Hegseth captioned the post by professing his love for McGregor, writing:

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

''Thank you @TheNotoriousMMA for your love/support of the American warfighter!''

Check out the post below:

Expand Tweet

Ad

McGregor is a strong Trump supporter and has endorsed the President on multiple occasions. During their latest conversation at The White House, the UFC superstar praised Trump's work ethic. Before this, during a meeting with Irish politicians, the 78-year-old expressed his admiration for McGregor's fighting prowess and tattoos, saying:

''Oh, there’s so many—are you kidding me? Well, I do happen to like your fighter; He’s got the best tattoos I’ve ever seen. Conor’s great, right? I’m talking about Conor. But you have a lot of great Irish fighters, actually. Great fighters.”

Ad

Check out Donald Trump's comments below (via Bo Loudon's Instagram post):

Ad

While McGregor appears to be moving forward with his political career, his personal life has been clouded with controversy. Last year, he was found liable for sexually assaulting a woman named Nikita Hand at a Dublin hotel in 2018. As a result, the former champion was asked by the civil court to pay more than $250,000 as compensation.

Conor McGregor takes a dig at the Irish govt. on immigration issues

Conor McGregor, who has consistently advocated for the Irish government to address the country's soaring illegal immigration rate, echoed his position during a recent visit to The White House.

Ad

While speaking to the reporters, McGregor criticized the Irish government, saying:

''What is going on in Ireland is a travesty. Our government is the government of zero action with zero accountability. Our money is being spent on overseas issues that has nothing to do with the Irish people. The illegal immigration racket is running ravage on country. There are rural towns in Ireland that have been overrun in one swoop. That [the Irish] have become a minority. So issues need to be addressed.''

Ad

Check out Conor McGregor's comments below (via Elon Musk's X post):

Expand Tweet

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.