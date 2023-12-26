Conor McGregor, Michael Bisping, Max Holloway and more: How UFC fighters are spending Christmas 2023

With no major MMA event for the rest of 2023, many of the sport's biggest stars have taken time off to celebrate the holidays with their respective families.

UFC stars Conor McGregor, Robert Whittaker, Michael Bisping, and more took to social media to wish fans a happy holiday season while celebrating with loved ones.

Perhaps the most interesting Christmas post in 2023 came from Conor McGregor, who released numerous videos on Instagram. McGregor shared a family photo while also displaying what many believe to be peculiar behavior on his Instagram story.

Robert Whittaker and Max Holloway also shared holiday posts with their fans. Whittaker posted multiple pictures of his family in front of their Christmas tree, while Holloway showed off an album of his sweater collection accompanied by his wife and son.

Holloway and his wife, Alessa Quizon, just recently shared video celebrations of the former featherweight champion's birthday on December 4.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Former UFC champion Michael Bisping also shared a Christmas post on social media. Bisping posted a video of his family playing a game in a restaurant as he shared a laugh with his wife, Rebecca.

Expand Tweet

Bisping is seen wearing a green paper crown on his head.

When is the next UFC fight?

With the UFC off until 2024, the premier MMA organization will not return until January 13, with a main event featuring Magomed Ankalaev and Johnny Walker.

Despite being in the heat of training camp for the big rematch, Walker also shared his holiday celebration on Instagram. He wished the world a Merry Christmas on behalf of his family in a video with his partner, Tara Campbell Walker, and their dog.

Unlike his opponent, Ankalaev did not release a Christmas post on social media, clearly remaining focused on the upcoming bout.

Ankalaev and Walker have traded blows on social media in the lead-up to their fight, with bad blood distinctly present between the two light heavyweights. The first meeting between the championship hopefuls ended in an anti-climactic no-contest due to an unusual doctor stoppage.