Conor McGregor mocks Khabib Nurmagomedov, Islam Makhachev, and Ilia Topuria with knockout flex in fiery four-word swipe

Conor McGregor brutally trolled his UFC rivals with a knockout statistic on social media. McGregor has been embroiled in bitter rivalries with Khabib Nurmagomedov, his teammate Islam Makhachev and more recently, with Ilia Topuria.

The Irishman took to Instagram and shared a picture that compared the number of knockout wins achieved by each fighter: Nurmagomedov has eight, Makhachev has five, and Topuria has six knockout wins, while McGregor boasts 19 knockout wins in his professional MMA career.

The caption to the post read:

"3 little staph infections. #KOKingMcGregor"

Check out Conor McGregor's Instagram post below:

McGregor, known for his precision and unconventional style of striking, boasts some of the highest finish rates among elite MMA fighters. 19 of his 22 professional MMA wins came by knockout, while only one was achieved with a submission. Max Holloway and Nate Diaz are also the only fighters that went the distance with him.

When Conor McGregor dismissed the loss against Khabib Nurmagomedov - "I only count knockouts"

Khabib Nurmagomedov vs. Conor McGregor is considered one of the greatest rivalries in UFC history. At UFC 229, Nurmagomedov defeated McGregor by fourth-round submission, and the rematch never materialized.

Two years later, McGregor experienced the first knockout loss of his career against Dustin Poirier at UFC 257. As he prepared for the UFC 264 trilogy fight against Poirier, McGregor mentioned that he only views knockouts as conclusive endings to a fight, implying that he did not count his loss against Khabib as a true defeat. McGregor said to Stephen A. Smith of ESPN MMA:

"My record in mixed martial arts competitions is 19 wins and one loss. I only count knockouts. Dustin's record is 13 wins and two losses. The only thing that is definitive in this business is a knockout. All the other stuff - the decisions, the points - it all means nothing to me."

Check out Conor McGregor's comments below (5:52):

McGregor, who recently announced retirement from competitive MMA, has not competed professionally since suffering a leg break at UFC 264. While he may not return to fight in the UFC, 'The Notorious' has expressed the desire to try his hand at bare-knuckle boxing.

