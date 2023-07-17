Conor McGregor is onboard with Elon Musk vs. Mark Zuckerberg - but only on one condition

Conor McGregor has given his thoughts on a potential cage match between Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg.

There has been a lot of speculation surrounding the possibility of the two tech giants stepping into a cage to settle their differences. While initially, it appeared as a joke, UFC president Dana White later revealed that Musk and Zuckerberg are "dead serious" about making the fight happen.

Speaking about the same during an interaction with Daily Mail, former UFC champion Conor McGregor has given his thoughts on the matchup. While 'The Notorious' seems to be in full support of what could be the biggest pay-per-view of all time, he has claimed to be "with it" only if it happens in the UFC. He said:

"I'm interested. Are they gonna go ahead with it? Are they gonna make it happen? If it happens under the UFC banner, I'm with it. It has to happen under the UFC banner."

Conor McGregor: Jake Paul makes $100 million offer for Elon Musk vs. Mark Zuckerberg

While the potential Elon Musk vs. Mark Zuckerberg clash has been slated to take place in the UFC, YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul has made a jaw-dropping financial offer to the two tech billionaires.

During a recent episode of BS w/ Jake Paul podcast, the 26-year-old asserted that the fight could become a reality. While pledging a staggering $100 million for charity if they agreed to fight in the Middle East, 'The Problem Child' said:

"I think it very well could happen and I have a $100 million offer for Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg to take this fight to the Middle East, to promote it, to put it on for charity. We can guarantee that money."

Jake Paul further went on to take shots at UFC president Dana White for trying to make the fight happen under his promotion after previously speaking about how he does not do gimmick fights. He said:

"It's funny because Dana White's sitting there talking about, 'I don't do gimmick fights, I only do real fights.' And then all of a sudden wanting to jump on this train so badly and making it go into the UFC. To me, it's just ironic."

Check out Jake Paul's comment below (45:40):