Conor McGregor outlines plans for "a six-month operation" ahead of potential UFC White House return: "The phone will be switched off"

By Nishant Zende.
Published Oct 02, 2025 05:12 GMT
Conor McGregor talks UFC White House feature. [Image courtesy: Getty Images]
Conor McGregor talks UFC White House feature. [Image courtesy: Getty Images]

Conor McGregor recently addressed a potential return to action on the UFC White House card and outlined his plans for a "six-month operation" to prepare for it. The Irishman also made it clear that he'll be laser-focused on his training during those months and will be in a state of "isolation" without his phone.

The UFC White House event is scheduled to take place next year as part of the America250 celebrations. While it was initially planned for the Fourth of July, logistical issues forced the UFC to reschedule it for June. Given the size and scope of the event, it's no surprise that McGregor is looking to make his long-awaited return to action on the White House fight card.

In a recent interview, McGregor opened up about a potential feature on the UFC White House card and said:

"I have eight months and change out to the White House event. It’s a six-month operation. I consider it a six-month operation to get ready for this bout. That’s my focus right now. I’m just eager to climb the steps to being ready for my return. There’s a lot at stake, and I’m very excited about the opportunity."
He continued:

"There will be a period of isolation for sure, where the phone will not be answered. All my people involved with me understand it is coming. As I said, it’s a six-month operation. I’m under no illusion of what lies ahead in my preparation efforts. The phone will be switched off, and the work will be executed." [H/t: MMA Fighting]
Conor McGregor seemingly confirms UFC White House comeback fight

It appears Conor McGregor is set to grace the UFC octagon next year. McGregor recently claimed that his comeback fight at UFC White House was "signed" and he was gearing up for it.

In an interview with Sean Hannity on Fox News (via @ChampRDS on X), McGregor confidently predicted that he'll be featured on the White House card and said:

"Done deal, signed, delivered. It ain't a negotiation... McGregor will compete in the White House for America's 250th birthday... Me and Dana [White] are in constant communication. We've done incredible business together. I'm the highest-generating fighter of all time in the Ultimate Fighting Championships [UFC]. They've just signed a breathtaking deal with Paramount, where we'll go to cable TV. $7.7 billion, that deal... Ready to rock, baby."
Nishant Zende.

Nishant Zende.

Nishant brings a wealth of knowledge and experience to his MMA reporting for Sportskeeda. During his 1.5 years with the organization and previous work, Nishant has established himself as a prolific writer in the MMA community. With a Bachelor's degree in Media and Journalism and a Master's degree in International Relations, Nishant's educational background enhances his analytical and reporting skills.

Nishant admires UFC legend Georges St-Pierre for his dominance and exemplary conduct inside and outside the cage. The monumental UFC 229 event, headlined by a grudge match between Khabib Nurmagomedov and Conor McGregor, captivated Nishant and solidified his passion for MMA.

Nishant focuses on delivering high-quality content by giving attention to detail, and rigorous fact-checking via multiple layers. His dedication is evident in his achievement of publishing over 1.7K articles and accumulating 4.4 million reads in less than two years.

Nishant feels that it is only a matter of time that MMA takes over Boxing as the no.1 combat sport. Beyond MMA, his interests include philosophy, music exploration, and wildlife photography.

