Conor McGregor outlines plans for "a six-month operation" ahead of potential UFC White House return: "The phone will be switched off"

Conor McGregor recently addressed a potential return to action on the UFC White House card and outlined his plans for a &quot;six-month operation&quot; to prepare for it. The Irishman also made it clear that he'll be laser-focused on his training during those months and will be in a state of &quot;isolation&quot; without his phone.The UFC White House event is scheduled to take place next year as part of the America250 celebrations. While it was initially planned for the Fourth of July, logistical issues forced the UFC to reschedule it for June. Given the size and scope of the event, it's no surprise that McGregor is looking to make his long-awaited return to action on the White House fight card.In a recent interview, McGregor opened up about a potential feature on the UFC White House card and said:&quot;I have eight months and change out to the White House event. It’s a six-month operation. I consider it a six-month operation to get ready for this bout. That’s my focus right now. I’m just eager to climb the steps to being ready for my return. There’s a lot at stake, and I’m very excited about the opportunity.&quot;He continued:&quot;There will be a period of isolation for sure, where the phone will not be answered. All my people involved with me understand it is coming. As I said, it’s a six-month operation. I’m under no illusion of what lies ahead in my preparation efforts. The phone will be switched off, and the work will be executed.&quot; [H/t: MMA Fighting]Conor McGregor seemingly confirms UFC White House comeback fightIt appears Conor McGregor is set to grace the UFC octagon next year. McGregor recently claimed that his comeback fight at UFC White House was &quot;signed&quot; and he was gearing up for it.In an interview with Sean Hannity on Fox News (via @ChampRDS on X), McGregor confidently predicted that he'll be featured on the White House card and said:&quot;Done deal, signed, delivered. It ain't a negotiation... McGregor will compete in the White House for America's 250th birthday... Me and Dana [White] are in constant communication. We've done incredible business together. I'm the highest-generating fighter of all time in the Ultimate Fighting Championships [UFC]. They've just signed a breathtaking deal with Paramount, where we'll go to cable TV. $7.7 billion, that deal... Ready to rock, baby.&quot;