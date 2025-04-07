Conor McGregor pens three-word reaction as refunds are processed for his failed meme-coin kick-starter

Conor McGregor responded to Real World Gaming's announcement regarding the refund to bidders' wallets. The former UFC double champion had recently announced the launch of his new cryptocurrency token, $McGREGOR.

However, Real World Gaming, the developer of the token, stated that it was unable to secure adequate funds to proceed with the launch. Consequently, the launch of the token has been postponed, and refunds are being issued to investors' wallets.

In a recent post on X, Real World Gaming confirmed that all the bids have been returned to wallets:

"All bids have now been returned to wallets. We’re gonna go get some sleep. Stay real."

McGregor gave a three-word reaction to the post, writing:

"This is $REAL!"

Reports indicate that McGregor's new token needed to secure a minimum of $1,008,000 in USDC during the 28-hour presale period to move forward with the launch. Unfortunately, it only managed to raise $392,315 from 668 bidders, falling short of $615,685 after the presale period ended on Sunday.

Reacting to the failure, Real World Gaming acknowledged the situation and wrote:

"We need to be real. We didn't hit our minimum raise. All bids will be refunded in full. This is not the end."

Conor McGregor insists that his cryptocurrency token "will improve the cryptocurrency ecosystem"

Although celebrity cryptocurrency tokens have gained significant traction in the market, their value is primarily influenced by public engagement and the popularity of celebrities rather than fundamental strengths. Many of these tokens display high volatility, and some are allegedly linked to scams or questionable practices.

In a statement to Coin Telegraph, Conor McGregor emphasized his belief that his new cryptocurrency token has the potential to revolutionize the digital currency space, stating:

“This isn't some celebrity-endorsed bullsh** token, it’s a REAL game changer that will improve the crypto ecosystem as well as make REAL change in the world.” [H/T Coin Telegraph]

When it launches, the cryptocurrency token will not be Conor McGregor's first business venture outside of MMA competition. The Irishman has built successful brands such as Proper No.12 Irish Whiskey, Forged Irish Stout and August McGregor, among others.

