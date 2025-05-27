Conor McGregor questions U.S. crypto picks after Donald Trump backs XRP, SOL, and ADA

Conor McGregor shared his thoughts on United States President Donald Trump announcing the decision to back Solana, XRP Ledger and Cardano as a part of a mission to boost the country's Crypto strategic reserve.

In a social media post from March, Trump criticized the Biden administration of allegedly "attacking" the crypto industry and stated:

"A U.S. Crypto reserve will elevate this critical industry after years of corrupt attacks by the Biden administration, which is why my Executive Order on Digital Assets directed the Presidential Working Group to move forward on a Crypto Strategic Reserve that includes XRP, SOL, and ADA. I will make sure the U.S. is the Crypto Capital of the World. We are MAKING AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!"

Advocates of cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin and Ethereum insist that these are designed as decentralized networks. Meanwhile, the decentralization models of XRP, Solana (SOL), and Cardano (ADA) have been a topic of debate.

Reacting to Trump's post recently, McGregor shared this belief and wrote on X:

"I have learned from the events this week that not all blockchains are actually decentralised. A lot of people are telling me that BTC and ETH are the only truly decentralised networks. But the US government are going to buy XRP, SOL, and ADA? Give me your thoughts!"

Conor McGregor expresses the intention to establish Irish Bitcoin Strategic Reserve

In recent years, Conor McGregor has shown a keen interest in politics, particularly focusing on immigration and demographic change in Ireland. The Irishman has become a vocal proponent of Bitcoin, particularly in light of his potential run for President of Ireland.

In his recent social media posts, McGregor promised to be the "first president to put Bitcoin on Europe's balance sheet." He has also advocated for and publicly stated his intention to establish the Irish Bitcoin Strategic Reserve - in line with the original Cryptocurrency ethos of decentralization by eliminating central authority. McGregor wrote on X:

"Crypto in it's origin was founded to give power back to the people. An Irish Bitcoin strategic reserve will give power to the people’s money. I will be cohosting a Twitter space to talk about what I want to see changed. Victory to Ireland!"

That said, McGregor experienced a setback in the crypto industry as his token, REAL, could not meet its fundraising target after its presale was launched in April 2025 McGregor announced that all the bids were refunded and that the project will be relaunched at an appropriate time in future.

