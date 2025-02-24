Conor McGregor reacts as another major Dublin property is set to become an asylum centre: "Greed is poison"

Conor McGregor has responded to news that the former USIT travel company office may be converted into an International Protection Accommodation Services (IPAS) Centre.

A recent article by Gript Media reported that the new owner of the USIT office, located next to O'Connell Bridge in Dublin's city center, submitted an application on behalf of the Minister for Children, Equality, Disability, Integration, and Youth.

This application seeks clarification on whether the proposal to convert the building into an IPAS Centre would be exempt from the usual planning procedures. The article expressed concerns about the motivations behind this proposal and questioned who would actually benefit from such a conversion.

In reaction to the post by Gript Media on X, McGregor wrote:

"There is zero future in this system for Ireland. Greed is poison."

The IPAS Centres offer accommodation and various services to asylum seekers from other countries and are operated under the Irish Department of Children, Equality, Disability, Integration, and Youth.

Recently, there has been growing resistance among the Irish population regarding the conversion of buildings into IPAS Centres, as many feel it places an additional strain on the country's resources.

When Conor McGregor slammed the government for failing to protect the rights of Irish people

In 2023, Dublin, the capital of Ireland, experienced severe riots following a stabbing incident outside a school. This event was connected to the city's immigrant population, which sparked significant controversy.

Conor McGregor took to social media to express his concerns about the Irish government's immigration policy.

In response to a speech by then-Irish Taoiseach Leo Varadkar, who urged against linking crime to immigration, McGregor posted his thoughts on X:

"I do not connect crime with migration. I connect crime to your governments many failed policies in protecting and securing the inhabitants of Ireland. There is a real lapse in national security. We need a brand new task force founded to assess all entrants into Ireland. Our natives and our visitors will all benefit with this peace of mind. We need deportation of those here illegally or that have committed a crime here. There needs to be a brand new unit founded specifically for this task. Call it “Ireland Protect."

Check out Conor McGregor's post below:

