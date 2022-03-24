"I'm so excited for your next bout" - Conor McGregor reacts to Belal Muhammad claiming he 'out-details' Daniel Cormier

Conor McGregor has sent a message to Belal Muhammad in what seems like a sarcastic dig at the UFC welterweight.

Taking to Twitter, Muhammad posted a breakdown clip from his fight against Damian Maia, while mentioning former UFC fighter and commentator, Daniel Cormier. Muhammad wrote:

"Dang @dc_mma someone’s outdetailing you"

Muhammad received a response from McGregor in a now-deleted tweet, claiming that he was excited for the former's upcoming fight. Interestingly enough, the former UFC lightweight champion also used the tears of joy emoji, as he wrote:

"Woah! I'm so excited for your next bout"

Check out a screengrab of McGregor's now-deleted tweet:

McGregor's now-deleted tweet at Belal Muhammad

Muhammad will fight Vicente Luque in his next bout, which is scheduled for April 16 and will take place at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada. The fight will be a rematch between the two welterweights. The first time Luque fought Muhammad was back at UFC 205 in 2016. The Brazilian was victorious on that occasion, beating 'Remember The Name' via first-round KO.

At the same UFC pay-per-view, McGregor also won the UFC lightweight title by beating Eddie Alvarez. In doing so, he became a double UFC champion, holding both the lightweight and featherweight titles simultaneously.

Who could Conor McGregor fight next?

Conor McGregor is currently on the shelf recovering from the injury he suffered in his third fight against Dustin Poirier at UFC 264. McGregor recently got in trouble with the law again after being arrested in his home country of Ireland. However, he remains heavily focused on his upcoming return.

The Irishman recently called out UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman. The former lightweight champion believes he could beat 'The Nigerian Nightmare' and while speaking to The MacLife in a recent interview, McGregor had this to say:

“I believe that’s the fight to make. I believe myself and Usman for the 170-pound title for my comeback fight is the one I’m eyeballing at the minute... I’ve already won the 155-pound title. I got myself down to a lightweight frame but I’m big now, I feel big, I feel strong, I feel healthy... and I feel confident about Usman, [who’s] a jab, hoppy, sloppy orthodox wrestler with no submissions whatsoever. What’s he gonna do? Where’s the danger here? I don’t see a danger with him. He’s ground and pound isn’t strong."

Watch McGregor's interview below:

Expect the Irishman to be back in the octagon later this year, presumably by the summer. An opponent for Conor McGregor's return is yet to be confirmed.

Fan of MMA and you have a way with words? Sportskeeda MMA is hiring!

Edited by Allan Mathew