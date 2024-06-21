Conor McGregor reacts to BKFC featherweight champion raining praises on the promotion's "high ceiling"

Conor McGregor recently sounded off on what BKFC featherweight champ Kai Stewart said about his promotion's place in the fight world today. In a conversation with MMA Fighting, Stewart boldly proclaimed that Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship stands as no. 2 next to the UFC as the top fighting promotion today.

Stewart added (via MMA Fighting):

"With the other MMA promotions, they're too similar to the UFC. That's why they're never going to be as big as the UFC. That's why BKFC has such a high ceiling. We're different. We are different."

McGregor replied to the tweet, saying:

"The Featherweight Champ speaks FACT! Big @bareknucklefc show on tomorrow night at the Hard Rock, Florida! 3 titles on the line! #BadManGame"

Conor McGregor breaks new ground, becomes owner of BKFC

At Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship (BKFC) Knucklemania IV last April, it was announced that Conor McGregor has become one of the owners of the fast-rising fight promotion.

'The Notorious' is no stranger to working with BKFC, partnering with the promotion through his Irish Stout Beer as their official beverage partner. Becoming BKFC's co-owner seems a natural progression for the Irishman, who is a remarkable businessman as well.

McGregor made the huge announcement at the event, saying:

"Conor McGregor - myself - and McGregor Sports and Entertainment is now an owner of Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship. Welcome to the big leagues."

The 35-year-old Irish MMA megastar is known to be one of the highest-paid athletes in the world today, generating revenue upwards of millions every time he steps in the cage. He is also one of the most successful fighters to ever venture into business, with most of his net worth coming from his businesses outside the UFC, namely Proper No.12 Irish Whiskey, The Black Forge Inn, and now, BKFC.