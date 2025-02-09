Conor McGregor reacts as Derek Chisora asks crowd to pick his next opponent after surviving horror cut to beat Otto Wallin: "A proper savage of a man"

Irish superstar Conor McGregor has weighed in on the recent clash between Derek Chisora and Otto Wallin. In a now-deleted post on X, 'The Notorious' showered praise on Chisora and congratulated him for the victory.

"Give Chisora whatever he wants! A proper savage of a man! It's who's left, don't forget that. And Chisora is LEFT! He is not southpaw but he is LEFT. And who's left? Chisora is. Gone nowhere ever. CHISORA MY BROTHER HUGE CONGRATULATIONS."

Check out a screenshot of Conor McGregor's deleted post below:

Conor McGregor showers praise on Derek Chisora

Chisora locked horns against Otto Wallin in a heavyweight clash on February 8. The event was held at the Co-op Live in Manchester, England. The bout turned out to be a highly entertaining affair. Chisora suffered a brutal cut above his eye in the fight and was bleeding profusely.

'Del Boy' landed a heavy right hand in the ninth round which led to Wallin dropping to the ground.

In the 12th round, Chisora managed to score another impressive knockdown.

Despite the two knockdowns, the fight went the 12-round distance. In the end, Chisora was declared the winner via unanimous decision. The three judges scored the bout 117-109, 114-112 and 116-110 in 'Del Boy's favor.

After the fight, Chisora brought out pictures of Daniel Dubois, Oleksandr Usyk and Anthony Joshua to ask the audience who he should be up against for his 50th professional bout.

The crowd cheered at the mention of Joshua and Usyk but booed Dubois.

The 41-year-old later did an interview inside the ring where he named Oleksandr Usyk as the top pick for his 50th professional fight.

"I'm going to call out Oleksandr and see if we can do it."

Check out Derek Chisora's comments below:

Chisora and Usyk previously fought in October 2020. The Ukrainian ended up winning that encounter via unanimous decision.

