Conor McGregor reacts to Dustin Poirier's comments about their fight changing his career

Conor McGregor defeated Dustin Poirier in September 2014

Nearly six years on, Conor McGregor responded to Poirier about his thoughts on their fight

UFC 246 McGregor v Cowboy: Ultimate Media Day

Dustin Poirier recently told ESPN's Ariel Helwani that his loss against a rising Conor McGregor in September 2014 was the reason for his career resurgence. Since that defeat, Dustin Poirier only lost twice - once to Michael Johnson and the other time last year to the UFC Lightweight Champion Khabib Nurmagomedov.

Despite that, there's no denying that he's among the top 3 Lightweights in the World and his former Interim Champion status proves that. He's now among the elite and recently defeated Dan Hooker in a five-round war to get himself back in the hunt for UFC gold.

Conor McGregor saw the comments he made and put a tweet out in a show of respect to The Diamond:

Dustin Poirier wanted to face Conor McGregor in 2020 but as we know, The Irishman has once again retired. UFC President Dana White himself admitted that he's retired while his coach John Kavanagh stated that he's retired as well.

A lightweight division without Conor McGregor?

The reality is that Conor McGregor hasn't been in the Lightweight division for nearly two years now. He's had two fights in the 155-pound division and remained a top-ranked fighter for a long time despite his inactivity.

However, he can come back whenever he wants to and if or when he does, there is going to be a shark tank waiting for him. Justin Gaethje, Dustin Poirier, and Tony Ferguson are just three possible opponents for him. UFC, however, will always be looking to book a rematch between Conor McGregor and Khabib Nurmagomedov - the biggest fight in MMA history.

It's hard to believe his word on his retirement when he's done it before. Unfortunately, Conor McGregor has a habit of trying to steal the spotlight on social media whenever another fighter has their moment.